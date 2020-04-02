11 C
Shropshire
Thursday, April 2, 2020
Home News

Severn Hospice makes ‘support us from your sofa’ appeal

By Shropshire Live

More than £100,000 a week is being lost from income at Severn Hospice as its shops shut, events are cancelled and supporters are confined to their homes in the national fight against COVID-19.

Severn Hospice cares for people living with an incurable illness
Severn Hospice cares for people living with an incurable illness

The charity is appealing to the community to ‘support us from your sofa’ with online donations so it can continue to help people living with incurable illness.

“We can’t stop caring,” said hospice Chief Executive Heather Tudor.

“The number of patients we are caring for each week hasn’t changed – it’s probably the only thing COVID-19 hasn’t affected,” she added.

Today that amounts to 241 families in Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin and Mid Wales who need daily care from the hospice.

“We’re doing what we can to cut our costs and stretch our resources so our essential services remain protected, but I can’t pretend that’s enough to make up what we’ve lost from income,” said Heather.

Shop landlords have been approached for rent waivers, hospice reserves have been diverted into cash, government support packages investigated and the hospice fundraising team are looking at virtual events like quizzes and competitions to plug the gap.

“These are uncertain times for everyone and we’re doing our best to help ourselves but recognise that we are only at the start of this, so we’re asking our wonderful supporters to remember they can still help us, even from their sofas,” added Heather.

She urged the public to help where it could be making donations online via the charity’s website –www.severnhospice.org.uk – by joining its £1-a-week lottery or by considering an automatic monthly donation.

“COVID-19 has not stopped patients being referred to us and we won’t let it beat our commitment to caring for them but we know we will be facing an enormous challenge in the coming weeks. Please do support us if you can, a couple of clicks for us would mean so much to someone else,” said Heather.

Supporting Shropshire Live...
Shropshire Live
Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire with independent news and entertainment since 2009. Send us your news to interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095. For advertising information call Fiona on 01743 816 817.
- Advertising -

News

Featured Article

Quest Guardians

Quest Guardians – the Family company encouraging you to join their Family

Quest Guardians are currently looking for families in the Shropshire area to host international students.
Read Article

News

Severn Hospice cares for people living with an incurable illness

Severn Hospice makes ‘support us from your sofa’ appeal

Severn Hospice is appealing to the community to ‘support us from your sofa’ with online donations so it can continue to help people living with incurable illness.
Read Article
Students have been provided with work to ensure continuity in their learning

Shrewsbury Colleges Group helps community during COVID-19 crisis

Shrewsbury Colleges Group says it has been doing all it can to support a huge range of people and organisations during the outbreak of COVID-19.
Read Article
The centre will be based in the football stadium car park. Image: Google Street View

Coronavirus: ﻿Drive-through assessment centre set up at Shrewsbury Town Football Club

A drive-through assessment centre is being set up at Shrewsbury Town Football Club for patients with coronavirus (COVID-19) symptoms.
Read Article
Load more

Sport

Sport

Tennis Shropshire chair Simon Jones, centre, with, left, over-35s runner-up Dean Thomas and, right, champion Dean King

Tennis champions crowned at Shropshire Senior Singles Championship

Dean King, Dave Parry and John Alexander enjoyed that winning feeling as they were crowned champions at Tennis Shropshire's Senior Singles Championship.
Read Article
Guests enjoying a previous Shropshire CCC annual hospitality day at Wrekin College

Shropshire County Cricket Club cancels annual hospitality event

Shropshire County Cricket Club has cancelled its annual Pure Telecom hospitality event, which was scheduled to take place in July.
Read Article
All smiles, Martyn Silcox (centre) with fellow volunteers working on the tyre wall at Triangle Bend, Loton Park Hill Climb

Season preparations take place at Loton Park Hill Climb

A working party at Loton Park Speed Hill Climb, near Shrewsbury have had a ‘tiring’ time as they prepare the county’s premier motorsport venue for the new season ahead.
Read Article
Load more

Business

- Advertising -

Business

Network Telecom appoints new CEO

Network Telecom has appointed Duncan Ward as Chief Executive Officer. He succeeds Martin Deane who served as interim CEO and will resume in his role as CFO in Network Telecom’s Management Team.
Read Article

Special package of coronavirus business support launched by Shrewsbury BID

Business owners in Shrewsbury are being offered a package of support, ranging from employment law advice to technical expertise, to help them continue to operate during the Coronavirus lockdown.
Read Article
Merrythought located in Ironbridge is Britain’s last remaining teddy bear manufacturer

Merrythought raises funds for NHS

Shropshire-based teddy bear manufacturer Merrythought is supporting the NHS and the coronavirus fighting fund thanks to a special souvenir bear and his cuddly companions.
Read Article
Load more

Features

Features

From left, Oswestry shop manager Debbie Woods, Winifred Lloyd, head of retail Ross Henderson, Jean Murray and director of care Becky Richardson

Shop volunteers celebrate 195 years’ service

Two friends who have jointly clocked up 50 years at a Shropshire community shop have been honoured for their commitment.
Read Article
Guy Rowland, the Victorian ‘policeman’, at Blists Hill

Shropshire’s Victorian ‘policeman’ in the line-up for national tourism award

A Shropshire Victorian singing policeman has been named as one of 10 finalists in Visit England’s annual Tourism Superstar competition.
Read Article
Quest Guardians

Quest Guardians – the Family company encouraging you to join their Family

Quest Guardians are currently looking for families in the Shropshire area to host international students.
Read Article
Load more

Entertainment

- Advertising -

Entertainment

Former British Superbike Champion, Neil Hodgson with Midland Air Ambulance critical care paramedics

Midlands Air Ambulance Charity’s Bike4Life Ride Out goes virtual﻿

Following the postponement of Midlands Air Ambulance Charity’s Bike4Life Ride Out and Festival, the charity is taking the event virtual until a new date can be scheduled.
Read Article

Organisers of Newport Show postpone this year’s event

The annual Newport Show which was due to be held in July has been postponed until next year.
Read Article
Shropshire County Show 2019 Rev

Shropshire County Show postponed until 2021

The Shropshire County Show - which was due to mark its 145th anniversary this year - will next be held in May 2021, organisers have announced.
Read Article
Load more

Taste

Taste

Students James Eadie and Max Dando with Head Chef Gavin Allen.

Student Chefs visit The Old Vicarage at Worfield to create tasting menu

Student Chefs from Shrewsbury Colleges Group took over the brasserie at The Old Vicarage at Worfield, near Bridgnorth.
Read Article
Janet and Russell Cooke, Owners of Kerry Vale Vineyard

Shropshire Vineyard under new ownership

After more than 10 years of award-winning wine production, Kerry Vale Vineyard has new owners after being sold by the Ferguson family.
Read Article
James Sherwin owner of Wild Shropshire

Wild Shropshire relocates to new restaurant in Whitchurch

Wild Shropshire has re-located to open up a brand new restaurant in Green End, Whitchurch.
Read Article
Load more
- Advertisment -

Weather

Shropshire
light rain
11 ° C
12.2 °
9.4 °
71 %
7.7kmh
75 %
Thu
12 °
Fri
8 °
Sat
11 °
Sun
15 °
Mon
12 °
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Featured Article

Latest Articles

- Advertisment -

Editor's Picks

© 2009 - 2020 Shropshire Live LLP