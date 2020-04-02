Police seek man after graffiti incidents in Shrewsbury

Police have released an image of a man they’re keen to trace after a graffiti was sprayed on various locations in Shrewsbury.

Officers are keen to identify the man pictured

A graffiti tag has been sprayed on Pride Hill, Mason’s Church and on a brick wall.

Graffiti has also been sprayed on a Street Pastors van and on the back of the fire station in Shrewsbury.

Officers are keen to identify the man pictured as it’s believed he may information that can help police with enquiries.

The man, or anyone who recognises him, is asked to contact PC 20344 Morgan-Richardson on 101 ext 5841.

