Man charged following two incidents of serious violence in Shrewsbury

A man has been charged in connection with two incidents of serious violence in Shrewsbury.

The first incident happened at McDonalds in Battlefield at around 12.30am on Wednesday 18 March. A victim was driven into and sustained injuries.

The second happened outside Robson’s Stores in Sundorne Avenue at around 2pm on Monday 30 March when a male was physically attacked.

Police say that both incidents took place in full view of numerous members of the public, some of whom appeared to be elderly and vulnerable.

Lucas John David Bethal, 24, of no fixed abode in Shrewsbury, appeared at Kidderminster Magistrates’ Court earlier today charged with two counts of attempting to cause grievous bodily harm; two counts of affray; driving a motor vehicle dangerously; using a motor vehicle on a road / public place without third party insurance; two counts of driving whilst disqualified. He was remanded in custody.

Police are continuing to appeal for witnesses and anyone with information about either incident is asked to contact The Reactive CID in Shrewsbury on 01743 237432 alternatively information can be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Supporting Shropshire Live...