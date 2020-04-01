7.5 C
First phase of Coronavirus National Emergency Trust money released in Shropshire

By Shropshire Live

The Community Foundation for Staffordshire has announced that the first phase of the National Emergency Trust money launched by the British Red Cross and supported by the Duke of Cambridge has been released to Shropshire.

The Foundation is the distributor of the National Emergency Trust (NET) funds for Shropshire and will co-ordinate grants so that the money is targeted efficiently and effectively at key organisations and people throughout the county. The first phase is £50,000 with more coming online all the time.  Organisations are invited to contact The Community Foundation by phone on 01743 295900 to apply.

The Community Foundation wants to target existing charities and voluntary groups who are helping communities but also brand-new groups who have been created in recent weeks during this time of national emergency.  Also, to enable funding to reach the right people quickly, some within 48 hours, smaller applications of less than £1000 are invited at this moment in time.

Steve Adams, Chief Executive of The Community Foundation said: “Our aim is to support as many people as possible and so we encourage smaller applications. In doing so we can fast-track applications for less than £1000 and, in many instances, forward the funds within 48 hours.  Such distribution timescales are unprecedented.

“There are lots of examples of brilliant work being done by inspiring people, particularly coming so soon after the floods which had such an impact on the county.  We are looking to help them.  You could be an existing foodbank that needs more help in deliveries.  You could be a brand-new community group looking after the elderly and isolated and need support collecting essential items.  You could be a cafe that has closed but is using up stock and distributing meals to key workers. If you have been helping, we want to hear from you.

“The National Emergencies Trust has collaborated with many charities and other bodies to raise and distribute money and support those who are affected at the time of a domestic disaster. People often find it difficult to know who to turn to in the tragic aftermath of a national emergency. On behalf of the Trust locally we will be there as a single point of contact to apply for help with a simple application process. We will ensure the financial awards can be made to those needing support quickly and efficiently, avoiding the bureaucracy to help use money more effectively.!

The Community Foundation for Staffordshire is a team of professional local community fund and grant managers.  Non-profit making, they create and administer benevolent funds and grant giving schemes for philanthropists, business, central Government and local authorities.  They give away over £1m every year to voluntary organisations and charities.  Based in Stafford they are ideally placed to manage funds and grants across county.

“If you wish to apply for funding please call 01743 295900 or email any enquiries to office@cfshropshire.org.uk and we will look at everything on a case by case basis.”

