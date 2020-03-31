Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service urge residents to avoid having bonfires

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service is urging residents to stay safe and be vigilant when outdoors during the COVID-19 lockdown – and to try and avoid having bonfires.

The message comes as the combination of dry and warm weather over the weekend combined with recycling centres or ‘tips’ closing, has prompted more people to think about burning rubbish at home.

The service says it attended three bonfires over the weekend which had spread to nearby trees and a woodpile and took several calls reporting burning of waste.

Head of service delivery Kevin Faulkner said: “It would be really helpful if people could avoid having bonfires during this coronavirus lockdown period. Please help us to help you by reducing any activity that could lead to us being called out unnecessarily.

“We all need to think about how we are using our outdoor spaces, particularly the garden so we have some easy guidance for you to follow but would strongly urge against it at this time and adding further pressure to the all the emergency services.”

Any bonfire should be sited well away from buildings fences, trees and garden structures, and have a garden hose to hand in case the fire starts to accelerate.

If you intend to have a bonfire, please notify Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service control room by calling 01743 260290 and providing contact details of the person responsible. This will help avoid unnecessary call outs and will also help manage incoming calls from concerned members of the public.

Alternatively, visit the Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service website for useful advice around bonfires.

