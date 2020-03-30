Police appeal for help in locating missing Shrewsbury teenager

Police are appealing for the public’s help to locate a missing 17-year-old from Shrewsbury.

Have you seen missing 17-year-old Holly Prideaux?

Holly Prideaux was last seen around 3pm on Saturday 28 March near Lingen Close.

She is described as white, slim build, 5ft 3 inches tall with long blonde hair. She was last seen wearing a black hoodie and jeans.

Officers are carrying out enquiries and appealing for anyone who has information about her whereabouts to get in contact.

Anyone with information should contact Shropshire patrol on 01743 237404.

Supporting Shropshire Live...