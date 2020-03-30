CCTV images released after attempted robbery near Shrewsbury

Police investigating an attempted robbery near Shropshire have released CCTV images of a man they would like to trace.

The incident happened at 12:45am on Saturday 15 February at Dinky’s Dinah on the A458 in Ford, near Shrewsbury.

Officers are carrying out enquiries and keen to trace the man pictured as its believed he was in the area at the time and may be able to help with enquiries.

An image of a vehicle in the area at the time of the incident has also been released by police. It’s believed the vehicle is a white Vauxhall Zafira.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PC 1047 Terry Jones at Shrewsbury CID on 101 ext 5714 or email Terence.jones@westmercia.pnn.police.uk. Alternatively, information can be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

