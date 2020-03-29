Coronavirus: Arriva further amends timetable in Shropshire﻿

Arriva is continuing to run a reduced bus service in all areas it operates in to serve local communities as much as possible. Further changes will come into effect on Monday 30 March.

Simon Mathieson, Area Managing Director from Arriva says: “At Arriva we are at the centre of our local communities and know that our services help support many people to get around, particularly key workers who we all rely on so much. Arriva is committed to running vital services so key workers can get to and from work, and we are listening to customer’s feedback daily to constantly tailor our services.

“We are acutely aware of the vital role public transport plays in keeping these key workers moving, and will continue to prioritise these key routes. We also appreciate that we might not have it right everywhere so please get in touch with us if you feel we can help.”

Arriva is urging people to travel in line with the latest Government advice and to keep checking the website at www.arrivabus.co.uk/coronavirus for up-to-date bus times for now and future travel – as Arriva amends its service to meet demand and key worker requirements.

Simon continues: “We are also committed to keeping our passengers and workforce safe. We’d ask all passengers to use contactless payments as much as possible and to practice social distancing where possible on our services, including waiting at bus stops and boarding. We have enhanced cleaning on our buses and depots ensuring all touchpoints are regularly deep cleaned. I’d also like to take this opportunity to thank all our staff who continue to provide such an essential service to the community.”

