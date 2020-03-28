Coronavirus: Three more deaths confirmed in Shropshire

Three more patients have died in Shropshire in the past few days after testing positive for Covid-19.

Two patients died on Friday and one patient died on Thursday.

In total, eight people from Shropshire have now died from the virus. Five new cases of coronavirus in the Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin council areas have also been confirmed. The figure including unconfirmed cases is likely to be higher.

A spokesperson for The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospitals Trust said: “Sadly we can confirm that six patients being cared for at our hospitals, and had tested positive for COVID-19, have died. Three of those have been announced today.

“Our thoughts and condolences are with the families and friends of those patients at this very difficult and distressing time.”

As of 9am on 28 March 2020, a total of 120,776 people have been tested, of which 103,687 were confirmed negative and 17,089 were confirmed positive.

As of 5pm on 27 March 2020, 1,019 patients in the UK who tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19) have died.

Risk level

The risk to the UK has been raised to high.

Stay at home

– Only go outside for food, health reasons or work (but only if you cannot work from home)

– If you go out, stay 2 metres (6ft) away from other people at all times

– Wash your hands as soon as you get home

– Do not meet others, even friends or family.

You can spread the virus even if you don’t have symptoms.

Supporting Shropshire Live...