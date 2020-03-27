Riverside Medical Practice returns to Roushill following flooding

Riverside Medical Practice staff have returned to their premises on Roushill after recent devastating floods in Shrewsbury.

Riverside Medical Practice in Shrewsbury. Photo: Google Street View

Colleagues are celebrating the practice’s reopening but are urging patients to visit only if they have been advised to attend.

The practice was temporarily housed at Severn Fields Medical Practice in Sundorne whilst essential repairs were carried out to the building.

Tracy Willocks, Business Manager at Riverside Medical Practice, said: “The whole team is delighted to be back at Roushill after what has been a challenging time for everyone.

“Getting new heating equipment fitted, as well as the clean-up effort following the floods, certainly meant a lot of upheaval for our staff, but I would like to thank everyone for dealing with the circumstances so well.

“I would also like to extend my thanks to Severn Fields Medical Practice for their hospitality and support whilst we continued the service from their premises; all our practice colleagues for their offers of help; the Shropshire Council team for their speedy efforts; as well as our patients for their understanding and goodwill.

“I know many people will want to pop into the practice to welcome us back. However, due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak we ask that all our patients as well as the wider public do not attend the practice unless they have been advised by a member of the team.”

Steve Ellis, Head of Primary Care at Shropshire Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) said: “I am very pleased to hear that Riverside Medical Practice is once again able to see patients at their own premises, and I commend the staff for all their efforts over recent weeks.

“However, as we are working within national guidelines to minimise the spread of coronavirus I would strongly urge patients not to visit the practice and to respect social distancing measures.”

Supporting Shropshire Live...