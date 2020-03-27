Man arrested for drug offences in Telford

Police in Telford have arrested a Birmingham man in connection with drug offences following a vehicle stop.

The 34-year-old was arrested yesterday (Thursday, 26 March) and taken into custody on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.

His vehicle and home were searched and a sum of cash was seized along with Class A drugs.

Detective Constable Thomas Jones said: “The County Lines Drug Team work tirelessly to gain intelligence and make arrests in order to tackle drug supply both inside and outside of the county.

“Keeping drugs off the streets is a primary focus for the force and this arrest is a fantastic result.”

