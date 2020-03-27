Coronavirus: Shropshire Council launches new Community Reassurance Teams, and Coronavirus helpline

Shropshire Council has launched new Community Reassurance Teams, and a new dedicated Helpline, during the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic, to help those who are vulnerable and in need of help.

The Helpline number is now live, and residents are being asked to use the Helpline if they have any coronavirus-related issues or enquiries. The Helpline is 0345 678 9028, and is available from 8am to 6pm weekdays, and 9am to 1pm Saturdays. Each caller will be asked to explain their need and, if required, this information will be passed on to the appropriate support.

Important: The council’s new Helpline cannot provide coronavirus health advice or other health advice, and we will direct people to go onto NHS 111 online, as per Public Health England / Government advice, if this is what is needed.

The Community Reassurance Teams are a new key service which have been created to work across the county with our communities in an effort to co-ordinate support for local residents, including businesses, with the support of town councils, parish councils, voluntary groups and community groups.

Coronavirus: Community advice and support

For help and advice, you can either go online at shropshire.gov.uk/coronavirus or ring the Helpline on 0345 678 9028.

Dean Carroll, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for adult social care, public health and climate change, said:

“These are unprecedented times and we all must do as much as we can to stop the spread of coronavirus by staying at home except to buy essential food and supplies, for medical reasons, and to exercise locally (once daily).

“Here at the council we are committed to ensuring our most vulnerable residents are supported and kept safe. The coronavirus Helpline is a dedicated number, providing those people with a genuine need, a way of connecting with us.

“The new Community Reassurance Teams will work with our active town councils, parish councils, voluntary organisations, community groups and local businesses to connect people, and ensure those in need are fully supported.”

Supporting Shropshire Live...