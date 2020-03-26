Valuable and sentimental jewellery stolen from house in Ruyton XI Towns

Detectives are investigating a burglary at a house in Ruyton XI Towns where valuable and sentimental jewellery was stolen.

Police were called to a property on Friday 20 March at around 6.55pm to reports of the break in.

An untidy search of the property was carried out and jewellery including; watches, necklaces, bracelets and pocket watches with chains, were taken.

Anyone with information or CCTV footage from the area is asked to call 101 quoting incident 504s 200320 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

