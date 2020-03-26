Shropshire’s animals in neet to benefit from national grant amid coronavirus crisis

Animals in desperate need in Shropshire are set to benefit from a £700,000 national donation from Pets at Home and its charity Support Adoption For Pets.

An emergency fund of £400,000 has been pledged by Support Adoption For Pets, with a further £300,000 by Pets at Home, as part of its VIP Lifelines scheme

An emergency fund totalling £400,000 pledged by Support Adoption For Pets, the UK’s largest grant giving charity to animal welfare, will be going to local pet rescues which it has identified as being very much in need across the UK which have fallen into financial hardship and struggling to cope as a result of Covid-19.

Pets at Home will be donating a further £300,000, as part of its VIP Lifelines scheme, to over 750 animal charities across the UK, including those based in Shropshire. Each charity within the scheme will receive an additional £400 on top of what their supporting VIP members have already raised for them, to be spent in-store on essential food products to help feed the animals in their care during this extremely difficult time.

Support Adoption For Pets charity manager, Amy Angus, said: “We know how much animals in Shropshire are being impacted by the Coronavirus pandemic and we want to provide every bit of support we can.

“Rescues and charities in Shropshire are falling under hard times, and now more than ever need our help. In the past few days alone we’ve been inundated with reports of rescues closing, stopping re-homing and taking pets in, volunteers self-isolating and struggling to fundraise at this critical time, and it’s vital we offer support now more than ever.

“Our charity team is working hard contacting rescues in the region which are eligible for a grant, and the VIP Lifelines vouchers donated to charities in the area will go some way to helping provide essential food for animals.”

Many rescue centres have fallen into financial distress due to the cancellation of fundraising events, the closure of public and retail spaces, the impact of reduced footfall and staffing and reduced donations from the wider public, as supporters are forced to review their own finances.

Pets at Home Group CEO Peter Pritchard added: “Times are extremely difficult and it is our duty and social responsibility to help where we can. We are trying to navigate these uncertain and changing times, and our priority continues to be the wellbeing of our colleagues, customers and of course, our nation’s pets.

“We exist to help pets, now more than ever, which is why we have created the £700,000 emergency fund to be used by rescues who are struggling to feed the pets they are caring for.”

In 2006 Pets at Home established the charity Support Adoption For Pets. Since then it has helped more than 1,000 rehoming centres and animal welfare organisations across the UK. In addition to its fundraising, it also runs dedicated adoption centres in Pets at Home stores.

To donate online to help more pets in need during this difficult time, please visit: https://www.supportadoptionforpets.co.uk/support-us/donate/

