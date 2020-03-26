7.5 C
Shropshire
Thursday, March 26, 2020
Home News

Shropshire’s animals in neet to benefit from national grant amid coronavirus crisis

By Shropshire Live

Animals in desperate need in Shropshire are set to benefit from a £700,000 national donation from Pets at Home and its charity Support Adoption For Pets.

An emergency fund of £400,000 has been pledged by Support Adoption For Pets, with a further £300,000 by Pets at Home, as part of its VIP Lifelines scheme
An emergency fund of £400,000 has been pledged by Support Adoption For Pets, with a further £300,000 by Pets at Home, as part of its VIP Lifelines scheme

An emergency fund totalling £400,000 pledged by Support Adoption For Pets, the UK’s largest grant giving charity to animal welfare, will be going to local pet rescues which it has identified as being very much in need across the UK which have fallen into financial hardship and struggling to cope as a result of Covid-19.

Pets at Home will be donating a further £300,000, as part of its VIP Lifelines scheme, to over 750 animal charities across the UK, including those based in Shropshire. Each charity within the scheme will receive an additional £400 on top of what their supporting VIP members have already raised for them, to be spent in-store on essential food products to help feed the animals in their care during this extremely difficult time. 

Support Adoption For Pets charity manager, Amy Angus, said: “We know how much animals in Shropshire are being impacted by the Coronavirus pandemic and we want to provide every bit of support we can. 

“Rescues and charities in Shropshire are falling under hard times, and now more than ever need our help. In the past few days alone we’ve been inundated with reports of rescues closing, stopping re-homing and taking pets in, volunteers self-isolating and struggling to fundraise at this critical time, and it’s vital we offer support now more than ever.

“Our charity team is working hard contacting rescues in the region which are eligible for a grant, and the VIP Lifelines vouchers donated to charities in the area will go some way to helping provide essential food for animals.”

Many rescue centres have fallen into financial distress due to the cancellation of fundraising events, the closure of public and retail spaces, the impact of reduced footfall and staffing and reduced donations from the wider public, as supporters are forced to review their own finances. 

Pets at Home Group CEO Peter Pritchard added: “Times are extremely difficult and it is our duty and social responsibility to help where we can. We are trying to navigate these uncertain and changing times, and our priority continues to be the wellbeing of our colleagues, customers and of course, our nation’s pets.

“We exist to help pets, now more than ever, which is why we have created the £700,000 emergency fund to be used by rescues who are struggling to feed the pets they are caring for.”

In 2006 Pets at Home established the charity Support Adoption For Pets. Since then it has helped more than 1,000 rehoming centres and animal welfare organisations across the UK. In addition to its fundraising, it also runs dedicated adoption centres in Pets at Home stores.

To donate online to help more pets in need during this difficult time, please visit: https://www.supportadoptionforpets.co.uk/support-us/donate/

Supporting Shropshire Live...
Shropshire Live
Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire with independent news and entertainment since 2009. Send us your news to interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095. For advertising information call Fiona on 01743 816 817.
- Advertising -

News

Featured Article

Quest Guardians

Quest Guardians – the Family company encouraging you to join their Family

Quest Guardians are currently looking for families in the Shropshire area to host international students.
Read Article

News

Chief Superintendent Tom Harding

Coronavirus: West Mercia Police Chief Superintendent gives update on local policing response

West Mercia Police officers will be providing reassurance and support to their local communities over the coming weeks after the government’s appeal for the public to limit contact with others.
Read Article

‘No need to stockpile or panic buy paracetamol’ say local health officials

There is no need to stockpile or panic buy paracetamol say health officials at Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin Clinical Commissioning Groups.
Read Article

Valuable and sentimental jewellery stolen from house in Ruyton XI Towns

Detectives are investigating a burglary in Ruyton XI Towns where valuable and sentimental jewellery was stolen.
Read Article
Load more

Sport

Sport

Tennis Shropshire chair Simon Jones, centre, with, left, over-35s runner-up Dean Thomas and, right, champion Dean King

Tennis champions crowned at Shropshire Senior Singles Championship

Dean King, Dave Parry and John Alexander enjoyed that winning feeling as they were crowned champions at Tennis Shropshire's Senior Singles Championship.
Read Article
Guests enjoying a previous Shropshire CCC annual hospitality day at Wrekin College

Shropshire County Cricket Club cancels annual hospitality event

Shropshire County Cricket Club has cancelled its annual Pure Telecom hospitality event, which was scheduled to take place in July.
Read Article
All smiles, Martyn Silcox (centre) with fellow volunteers working on the tyre wall at Triangle Bend, Loton Park Hill Climb

Season preparations take place at Loton Park Hill Climb

A working party at Loton Park Speed Hill Climb, near Shrewsbury have had a ‘tiring’ time as they prepare the county’s premier motorsport venue for the new season ahead.
Read Article
Load more

Business

- Advertising -

Business

Stuart Danks, DM Recruitment Director

DM Recruitment offer services to support local business

As businesses across the nation face unprecedented challenges, a recruitment firm with branches in Shropshire has adapted its business model to give support to local firms.
Read Article

Network Telecom to offer free remote working advice

Network Telecom has announced that it is offering free advice for any local business who is struggling to work from home or has questions about moving to a remote set up.
Read Article
Avara Foods supplies 25 per cent of the UK’s fresh poultry

Avara Foods creates new roles in Telford

Avara Foods in Telford is creating new roles to meet extraordinary demand by offering a range of fixed term and permanent roles.
Read Article
Load more

Features

Features

From left, Oswestry shop manager Debbie Woods, Winifred Lloyd, head of retail Ross Henderson, Jean Murray and director of care Becky Richardson

Shop volunteers celebrate 195 years’ service

Two friends who have jointly clocked up 50 years at a Shropshire community shop have been honoured for their commitment.
Read Article
Guy Rowland, the Victorian ‘policeman’, at Blists Hill

Shropshire’s Victorian ‘policeman’ in the line-up for national tourism award

A Shropshire Victorian singing policeman has been named as one of 10 finalists in Visit England’s annual Tourism Superstar competition.
Read Article
Quest Guardians

Quest Guardians – the Family company encouraging you to join their Family

Quest Guardians are currently looking for families in the Shropshire area to host international students.
Read Article
Load more

Entertainment

- Advertising -

Entertainment

Organisers of Newport Show postpone this year’s event

The annual Newport Show which was due to be held in July has been postponed until next year.
Read Article
Shropshire County Show 2019 Rev

Shropshire County Show postponed until 2021

The Shropshire County Show - which was due to mark its 145th anniversary this year - will next be held in May 2021, organisers have announced.
Read Article

RAF Cosford Air Show 2020 postponed

The 2020 RAF Cosford Air Show which was to be held on Sunday 14th June has been postponed.
Read Article
Load more

Taste

Taste

Students James Eadie and Max Dando with Head Chef Gavin Allen.

Student Chefs visit The Old Vicarage at Worfield to create tasting menu

Student Chefs from Shrewsbury Colleges Group took over the brasserie at The Old Vicarage at Worfield, near Bridgnorth.
Read Article
Janet and Russell Cooke, Owners of Kerry Vale Vineyard

Shropshire Vineyard under new ownership

After more than 10 years of award-winning wine production, Kerry Vale Vineyard has new owners after being sold by the Ferguson family.
Read Article
James Sherwin owner of Wild Shropshire

Wild Shropshire relocates to new restaurant in Whitchurch

Wild Shropshire has re-located to open up a brand new restaurant in Green End, Whitchurch.
Read Article
Load more
- Advertisment -

Weather

Shropshire
clear sky
7.5 ° C
8.3 °
6 °
60 %
1kmh
0 %
Thu
13 °
Fri
11 °
Sat
9 °
Sun
7 °
Mon
8 °
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Featured Article

Latest Articles

- Advertisment -

Editor's Picks

© 2009 - 2020 Shropshire Live LLP