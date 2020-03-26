‘No need to stockpile or panic buy paracetamol’ say local health officials

There is no need to stockpile or panic buy paracetamol say health officials at Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin Clinical Commissioning Groups.

Health officials are urging everyone not to panic buy as assurances have been made by medicine wholesalers, as well as NHS England, that there is sufficient amounts of paracetamol for everyone within the health system.

Pharmacies across the UK have been asked to limit sales to one pack of paracetamol per person to ease the pressure on the supply chain.

Liz Walker, pharmacist and Head of Medicines Management at Shropshire CCG, said: “I would like to reassure everyone that you do not need to buy more paracetamol than you need.

“Particularly in these challenging times, it is important that we are mindful of others and try to work together.

“Patients are also reminded not to contact their GP for paracetamol unless they already have a prescription.”

Jacqui Seaton, Head of Medicines Management at Telford and Wrekin CCG, said: “Paracetamol is getting through but it is flying off the shelves.

“We have now asked our pharmacists to limit the sale of paracetamol to one pack per person to ensure everyone can get supplies of over-the-counter stock.

“Please do not panic buy or purchase multiple packs from different stores as there is absolutely no need to do so.”

For more information on the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, please visit: www.nhs.uk/conditions/coronavirus-covid-19.

