Coronavirus: Shrewsbury’s shopping centres reduce opening hours

Shrewsbury’s shopping centres – Darwin, Pride Hill and Riverside – have reduced their trading hours for the health and safety of customers and staff – and only essential stores remain open.

With immediate effect, the new trading hours are Monday to Saturday from 9am to 4pm, and Sunday from 10:30am to 4:30pm.

The entrances to the centres have also been limited to one for each centre:

Darwin Shopping Centre: Main entrance from Pride Hill

Pride Hill Shopping Centre: via Wilkos entrance on Roushill

Riverside Shopping Centre: via entrance opposite multi-storey car park on Raven Meadows.

Kevin Lockwood, Shrewsbury shopping centres manager, said:

“Shrewsbury shopping centres are and will remain open for a small number of essential stores but we ask that our customers follow the latest Government guidance and only make essential visits to the shops for food and medicine at this time.

“We have also put in place additional precautionary measures to ensure the health and safety of all customers, staff and the wider community – including the reduced number of entrances.

“Furthermore, we are encouraging anyone – be it staff or members of the public – who is feeling unwell, to stay at home and focus on recovery.”

Essential stores currently open:

Pride Hill Centre

Wilko

Darwin Centre

Home Bargains

Grape Tree (closing from Friday, 27 March)

Green Options

Poundland

WH Smith / Post Office

M&S Food

Riverside Centre

Da Da Thai Oriental

Heron Foods (Cool Trader)

Meat Shack

Rob Buckley Cycles (for critical worker repairs only)

All stores classed as non-essential are temporarily closed until further notice.

