Coronavirus: RJAH closed to people visiting patients

The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital (RJAH) is restricting visiting to help stop the spread of coronavirus.

Visiting at the hospital has been restricted, with the exception of patients on end of life care pathways. Any other relatives who feel they have exceptional circumstances as to why they should be allowed to visit will need to discuss on a case-by-case basis with the Nurse-in-charge.

Exceptional circumstances could refer to our patients with spinal cord injuries, or with learning disabilities and dementia where there may be significantly increased distress and/or allowing the visitors may be of real help to our Nursing teams.

This new guidance is in line with the announcement made by Boris Johnson on Monday evening, that people should only leave their homes in specific, essential circumstances.

Stacey Keegan, Acting Chief Executive, said: “This isn’t a decision we’ve taken lightly, however these are extraordinary times and it’s vitally important that we do the right thing to protect our staff and patients.

“There are exceptions as we’ve highlighted, and any relatives who feel they have exceptional circumstances as to why they should be allowed to visit their loved one will need to discuss this on a case-by-case basis with the Nurse-in-charge.”

