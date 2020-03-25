Shrewsbury’s park and ride service to be suspended from this Saturday

Shrewsbury’s park and ride service is to be suspended from this Saturday, it comes following a drop in users after the latest advice regarding social distancing.

One of the electric buses trialled on Shrewsbury’s Meole Brace park and ride service. Photo: Shropshire Council

Steve Davenport, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for highways and transport, said:

“Due to the fall in use of the service, and following the latest advice regarding social distancing, the park and ride service across all three sites will be suspended from the last journey this Saturday, 28 March, until further notice. This will of course be continually reviewed taking into consideration the latest advice.

“Whilst the park and ride service is suspended Shropshire Council is working with our partners to identify where best our transport services can be deployed to support essential services, key workers and our communities.”

Shrewsbury park and ride services operate from sites in Meole Brace, Harlescott and Oxon.

Supporting Shropshire Live...