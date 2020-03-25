Police appeal for help locating wanted man

Police are appealing for the public’s help to locate a man who has been known to reside in Shropshire.

Wanted by West Mercia Police – John Price

John Price, 32 is wanted for failing to appear at Warrington Magistrates Court in August 2019 in relation to a driving offence and also for recall to prison.

He is white man, around 5’10” tall of a proportionate build, with short brown hair and sometimes a beard and moustache. He also has a 2″ scar in the centre of his forehead.

If anyone has seen Price or has any information about his whereabouts then please call West Mercia Police on 101 or alternatively information can be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Supporting Shropshire Live...