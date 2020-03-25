4.4 C
Shropshire
Thursday, March 26, 2020
Home News

Police appeal for help locating wanted man

By Shropshire Live

Police are appealing for the public’s help to locate a man who has been known to reside in Shropshire.

Wanted by West Mercia Police – John Price

John Price, 32 is wanted for failing to appear at Warrington Magistrates Court in August 2019 in relation to a driving offence and also for recall to prison.

He is white man, around 5’10” tall of a proportionate build, with short brown hair and sometimes a beard and moustache. He also has a 2″ scar in the centre of his forehead.

If anyone has seen Price or has any information about his whereabouts then please call West Mercia Police on 101 or alternatively information can be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Supporting Shropshire Live...
Shropshire Live
Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire with independent news and entertainment since 2009. Send us your news to interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095. For advertising information call Fiona on 01743 816 817.
- Advertising -

News

Featured Article

Quest Guardians

Quest Guardians – the Family company encouraging you to join their Family

Quest Guardians are currently looking for families in the Shropshire area to host international students.
Read Article

News

Police appeal for help locating wanted man

Police are appealing for the public’s help to locate a man who has been known to reside in Shropshire.
Read Article

MP Philip Dunne supports reopening Ludlow Hospital wards

Philip Dunne MP is supporting calls for Ludlow Community Hospital wards to be reopened when ready and safe, to alleviate pressure on acute services in Shropshire in the face of the coronavirus outbreak.
Read Article

5,000 Telford and Wrekin households take up council tax “holiday” offer

Over 5,000 households in Telford and Wrekin have asked to take up the Council’s offer of a two month council tax “holiday”.
Read Article
Load more

Sport

Sport

Guests enjoying a previous Shropshire CCC annual hospitality day at Wrekin College

Shropshire County Cricket Club cancels annual hospitality event

Shropshire County Cricket Club has cancelled its annual Pure Telecom hospitality event, which was scheduled to take place in July.
Read Article
All smiles, Martyn Silcox (centre) with fellow volunteers working on the tyre wall at Triangle Bend, Loton Park Hill Climb

Season preparations take place at Loton Park Hill Climb

A working party at Loton Park Speed Hill Climb, near Shrewsbury have had a ‘tiring’ time as they prepare the county’s premier motorsport venue for the new season ahead.
Read Article
Ricky plant and players celebrate. Photo: Steve Brodie

Tigers double delight with championship title victory

Hexagon Telford Tigers took on Raiders in the NIHL National League at Telford Ice Rink.
Read Article
Load more

Business

- Advertising -

Business

Stuart Danks, DM Recruitment Director

DM Recruitment offer services to support local business

As businesses across the nation face unprecedented challenges, a recruitment firm with branches in Shropshire has adapted its business model to give support to local firms.
Read Article

Network Telecom to offer free remote working advice

Network Telecom has announced that it is offering free advice for any local business who is struggling to work from home or has questions about moving to a remote set up.
Read Article
Avara Foods supplies 25 per cent of the UK’s fresh poultry

Avara Foods creates new roles in Telford

Avara Foods in Telford is creating new roles to meet extraordinary demand by offering a range of fixed term and permanent roles.
Read Article
Load more

Features

Features

From left, Oswestry shop manager Debbie Woods, Winifred Lloyd, head of retail Ross Henderson, Jean Murray and director of care Becky Richardson

Shop volunteers celebrate 195 years’ service

Two friends who have jointly clocked up 50 years at a Shropshire community shop have been honoured for their commitment.
Read Article
Guy Rowland, the Victorian ‘policeman’, at Blists Hill

Shropshire’s Victorian ‘policeman’ in the line-up for national tourism award

A Shropshire Victorian singing policeman has been named as one of 10 finalists in Visit England’s annual Tourism Superstar competition.
Read Article
Quest Guardians

Quest Guardians – the Family company encouraging you to join their Family

Quest Guardians are currently looking for families in the Shropshire area to host international students.
Read Article
Load more

Entertainment

- Advertising -

Entertainment

Organisers of Newport Show postpone this year’s event

The annual Newport Show which was due to be held in July has been postponed until next year.
Read Article
Shropshire County Show 2019 Rev

Shropshire County Show postponed until 2021

The Shropshire County Show - which was due to mark its 145th anniversary this year - will next be held in May 2021, organisers have announced.
Read Article

RAF Cosford Air Show 2020 postponed

The 2020 RAF Cosford Air Show which was to be held on Sunday 14th June has been postponed.
Read Article
Load more

Taste

Taste

Students James Eadie and Max Dando with Head Chef Gavin Allen.

Student Chefs visit The Old Vicarage at Worfield to create tasting menu

Student Chefs from Shrewsbury Colleges Group took over the brasserie at The Old Vicarage at Worfield, near Bridgnorth.
Read Article
Janet and Russell Cooke, Owners of Kerry Vale Vineyard

Shropshire Vineyard under new ownership

After more than 10 years of award-winning wine production, Kerry Vale Vineyard has new owners after being sold by the Ferguson family.
Read Article
James Sherwin owner of Wild Shropshire

Wild Shropshire relocates to new restaurant in Whitchurch

Wild Shropshire has re-located to open up a brand new restaurant in Green End, Whitchurch.
Read Article
Load more
- Advertisment -

Weather

Shropshire
clear sky
4.4 ° C
6 °
2.8 °
81 %
1.5kmh
0 %
Thu
12 °
Fri
11 °
Sat
8 °
Sun
7 °
Mon
6 °
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Featured Article

Latest Articles

- Advertisment -

Editor's Picks

© 2009 - 2020 Shropshire Live LLP