MP Philip Dunne supports reopening Ludlow Hospital wards

Philip Dunne MP is supporting calls for Ludlow Community Hospital wards to be reopened when ready and safe, to alleviate pressure on acute services in Shropshire in the face of the coronavirus outbreak.

Ludlow Community Hospital currently has two closed wards. In community discussions led by GPs, former Health Minister Philip Dunne MP, the Shropshire Councillors for Ludlow and Clee, Ludlow Town Council, the League of Friends of Ludlow Hospital, Pulling Together Ludlow and other volunteer agencies, along with the Ludlow Mascall Centre and its two medical practices, Portcullis and Station Drive, have called for the wards to be reopened by Shropshire Community Health NHS Trust, to be ready to relieve pressure on acute services at the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital and the Princess Royal Hospital.

There is no suggestion is that the wards be used for Covid-19 patients, as that requires acute settings and staffing, but instead readied to be able to care for other patients being discharged for step down or rehabilitation care, who are not yet ready to be cared for at home. The objective being to relieve pressure on acute services at Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital Trust’s hospitals.

Mr Dunne said: “The community in Ludlow is pulling together magnificently, as indeed it is across all of South Shropshire and the entire country.

“We need to do whatever we can to support our NHS at this crucial time, and the collective view of those representing Ludlow is that we should prepare to reopen Ludlow Hospital wards to alleviate pressure on acute services dealing with those affected by coronavirus. We stand ready to provide whatever assistance we can to the NHS in Shropshire to make this happen.

“I have been contacted by existing and retired clinicians who are seeking to offer their services to help provide the extra resource called for by the NHS. Some of these may be able to help with the staffing challenge for nurses and doctors to provide a safe patient experience if capacity is increased in our community hospitals and care homes.

“There are empty wards at Ludlow, but additional capacity could also be created at the other community hospitals in Bishop’s Castle, Bridgnorth and Burford and some of the care homes across the county.”

The declaration is as follows:

This declaration is from the Ludlow community, including Philip Dunne MP, the Shropshire Councillors for Ludlow and Clee, Ludlow Town Council, the League of Friends of Ludlow Hospital, Pulling Together Ludlow and other volunteer agencies, along with the Ludlow Mascall Centre and its two medical practices, Portcullis and Station Drive.

We are ready to explore and support increased care provision in Ludlow Community Hospital. We are willing to explore all options that will help to alleviate the pressure on our acute hospitals, including supporting increased provision of secondary care services as required or appropriate.

Supporting Shropshire Live...