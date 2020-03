Firefighters were called to a fire at a property in Great Ness near Shrewsbury early this morning.

The fire involved the ground floor of a three storey detached property.

Three fire appliances were mobilised from Baschurch and Shrewsbury at just after 5am.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used two hose reel jets to extinguish the fire.

A positive pressure ventilation system was used to clear the property of smoke.

