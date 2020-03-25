5,000 Telford and Wrekin households take up council tax “holiday” offer

Over 5,000 households in Telford and Wrekin have asked to take up the Council’s offer of a two month council tax “holiday”.



The two month holiday offer is to help ease the financial burden people face caused by the coronavirus pandemic by reducing costs for the next two months with the bill being paid over the remaining 10 months of the financial year.

Those interested will need to apply by 5pm on Thursday 26 March in order to alter payments due on 1 April. There is no need to cancel your Direct Debit.

Anyone can still apply for the two month holiday in the next few weeks and for these later applicants, the payment holiday period can then be applied for May and June, instead of April and May as it does for applications already confirmed.

Any Telford and Wrekin resident can apply for this online 24/7. If you aren’t online, you can call 01952 383838 (open weekdays 9am – 5pm).

If your financial circumstances have changed and you’re struggling to now pay your council tax bill, you can apply for help through our council tax reduction scheme www.telford.gov.uk/benefits or by calling 01952 383838 (9am -5pm weekdays).

The Council has so far approved nearly 3,000 council tax holiday applications received since last Friday.

Council leader Shaun Davies said; “This is part of a package of support to help reduce the impact of the coronavirus pandemic for residents and businesses that I am and my cabinet have agreed.

“It’s vital that we do whatever we can to support people and businesses in these difficult times. It seems that many people are keen to take up this offer.”

Shropshire Council is also offering a payment delay for residents impacted by the Coronavirus pandemic.

