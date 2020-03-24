Firefighters assist person from property following fire in Minsterley

A person has been assisted from a property following a fire in Minsterley during the early hours of this morning.

Firefighters were called at just before 1am to the property in Callow Crescent.

The fire involved towels and clothing within the property.

Three fire appliances including the incident support unit were mobilised from Bishops Castle, Minsterley and Shrewsbury with an operations officer.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used a hosereel jet to put out the fire, positive pressure ventilation was used to clear the property of smoke.

West Midlands Ambulance Service also attended.

Supporting Shropshire Live...