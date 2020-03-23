Tractor and trailer involved in fire on A5 near Dobbies roundabout

A fire involving a tractor and trailer caused delays for motorists on the A5 at Shrewsbury this morning.

Firefighters at the scene of the fire on the A5 at Shrewsbury. Photo: @LpptNWestMercia

The incident happened on the A5 eastbound near Dobbies roundabout at around 9am.

Three fire appliances were mobilised from Shrewsbury fire station with an operations officer.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used four hose reel jets to extinguish the fire.

The A5 from Hanwood roundabout towards Meole Brace was closed for a time with police in attendance.

Assisting @ShrewsburyCops and @OPUShropshire A5 from Hanwood roundabout towards Meole Brace is currently closed due to a lorry fire. Please use an alternative route for the time being. #police #shrewsbury pic.twitter.com/aTwLAQ0ZV6 — LPPT North – West Mercia Police (@LpptNWestMercia) March 23, 2020 **UPDATE** A5 from Hanwood is now open but restricted to one lane whilst we await recovery. Please adjust your speed accordingly. Thank you for your patience to those of you who weren't rude to us pic.twitter.com/zjz5quyEVv — LPPT North – West Mercia Police (@LpptNWestMercia) March 23, 2020

