Coronavirus: Second patient with COVID-19 dies at PRH in Telford

A man in his 40s with underlying health conditions has died after testing positive for COVID-19 whilst being cared for at the Princess Royal Hospital in Telford.

The man died on Saturday and is the second person being cared for at the PRH to have died from the virus.

The first patient was a woman in her 40s who had serious underlying health conditions. She died at the hospital on 15 March after testing positive for the virus.

Dr Arne Rose, Medical Director at The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH), said: “Sadly, we can confirm that a man who was being cared for at the Princess Royal Hospital in Telford and had tested positive for COVID-19, has died.

“The patient, who died on 21 March, was in his 40s and had underlying health conditions.

“His family has been informed and our thoughts and condolences are with them at this difficult and distressing time.”

A resident at a retirement development in Shrewsbury also died earlier this month after testing positive for Covid-19.

