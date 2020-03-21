Coronavirus: School closures won’t stop free school meals in Telford and Wrekin

Telford & Wrekin Council will be home delivering a free packed lunch to children who attend over 60 borough schools from Monday.



The service, ensuring those children who need a meal continue to receive one, has been made possible thanks to a number of head-teachers who have agreed for their schools to be distribution points and Council staff, including many whose normal place of work has been closed, working together to pack, transport and deliver lunches.

The service will be provided Monday – Friday next week for children who meet the Free School Meal financial eligibility criteria and not all Key Stage 1 pupils.

The first of the 5,500 lunches will be delivered around midday and a member of the team will simply knock or ring a door bell to let the family know the food has arrived.

Telford & Wrekin Council will also continue to cater for the children of key workers at school too.

Cllr Shaun Davies, council leader, said: “This will ensure that around 5,000 children who need this help the most can continue to receive it at this very difficult time, while we await the Government’s voucher scheme.



“It’s another way that the Council is helping the community during the coronavirus pandemic on top of a raft of other measures we have already announced to help, residents, businesses and community organisations.



“This has been a huge effort to organise and my thanks to everyone involved for making this happen.”

Telford & Wrekin Council says it cannot confirm a delivery time and that consideration has been given to children’s dietary requirements. For children with complex food allergies, the Council will be offering alternative help.

If your child is eligible for a Free School Meal and you do not receive your child’s packed lunch by 2.30pm call 01952 383858.

This home delivery service is a temporary emergency provision to support families ahead of the National Voucher scheme due to be rolled out across the country.

Alternative arrangements for some schools

The following schools/providers have decided to make alternative arrangements for their pupils and are therefore not included in the Council’s delivery scheme:



• Bridge School

• Kickstart

• Linden Centre

• Muxton Primary School

• Newport Girls’ High School Academy

• Redhill Primary Academy

Help available

If you are not currently in receipt of free school meals but are worried your current financial situation may change in the coming weeks, this link gives more information about how to apply for free school meals.



