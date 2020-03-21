0.6 C
Shropshire
Monday, March 23, 2020
Coronavirus: Reduced rail services to operate from Monday

By Shropshire Live

Local rail operators Transport for Wales and West Midlands Railway are reducing their timetables from Monday 23 March.

The government and the UK rail industry have agreed a plan that will see a gradual reduction in train services across the country to reflect lower passenger demand, while keeping vital rail services running.

Operators will continue to run core services ensuring people remain able to get to work, can travel to access medical appointments and the flow of goods continues across the UK.

The move reflects a decrease in passenger demand as people stop all unnecessary travel and decrease non-essential social contact in line with government advice to help stop the spread of the virus. Running reduced services will also help protect the welfare of frontline railway staff essential for day-to-day operations.

Secretary of State for Transport Grant Shapps, said:

“We are taking decisive action to protect the public which means reducing travel for the time being, whilst still ensuring keyworker heroes can get to their jobs to keep this nation running.

“For passengers in crucial roles, including essential workers in our emergency services and NHS, alongside people who need to attend medical appointments or care for loved ones, these changes protect the services they rely on.

“Our railways are at the heart of this country’s transport links, and we continue to work closely with the industry to develop measures that protects operators in these challenging times.”

Transport for Wales

Transport for Wales will operate a Sunday service seven days a week, with some additional train services operating in the mornings to support selected urban commuter routes.

Check travel information – https://tfwrail.wales/travel-updates

Additional train services will also operate – https://tfwrail.wales/changes-train-times

Train times may be subject to short notice change. Please check your journey details before travelling. Railway station ticket office opening hours will also be amended to reflect changes to train services.

West Midlands Railway

West Midlands Railway will also move to a reduced timetable to ensure that vital train services can keep running.

The reduced timetable will remain in place until further notice, though the operator says that service levels will be kept under regular review.

A summary of the timetable planned to operate is available here.

Short notice issues may also lead to alterations of the timetable.

Shropshire Live
Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire with independent news and entertainment since 2009. Send us your news to interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095. For advertising information call Fiona on 01743 816 817.
