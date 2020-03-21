Coronavirus: First death of patient with virus confirmed in Telford

A woman in her 40s who was being cared for at the Princess Royal Hospital in Telford after testing positive for COVID-19 has died.

Dr Arne Rose, Medical Director at The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH), said: “Sadly, we can confirm that a woman who was being cared for at the Princess Royal Hospital in Telford and had tested positive for COVID-19, has died.

“The patient, who died on 15 March, was in her 40s and had serious underlying health conditions.

“Her family has been informed and our thoughts and condolences are with them at this difficult and distressing time.”

Councillor Shaun Davies, Leader of Telford & Wrekin Council, said: “I am so very sorry to hear that a Telford resident with underlying health conditions who had coronavirus has passed away. My deepest sympathy goes out to their family and friends at this deeply upsetting time.

“Most people who have coronavirus will have mild symptoms but for those who are older or with underlying health conditions, sadly the risk of complications is higher – that is why we are asking people to stop all unnecessary social contact.

“We are working round the clock with our health partners to help reduce the risk and protect our communities.”

Liz Noakes, Director of Public Health at Telford & Wrekin Council, added: “Everyone can play their part in stopping the spread of Coronavirus. If people think they have symptoms then they must self-isolate within their household to minimise the spread of the infection.

“To protect the most vulnerable everybody is being asked to reduce social contact, especially people over 70, pregnant woman and those with underlying health conditions who are invited for an NHS ‘flu jab every year.

“We should also all continue to follow basic hygiene advice which includes washing our hands thoroughly for 20 seconds using soap and water and if we cough to cover our mouths and nose with a tissue and then dispose of it immediately.”

As of 9am this morning, a total of 72,818 people in the UK have been tested for coronavirus. 67,800 tests were negative and 5,018 people tested positive. Of those who tested positive 233 patients have sadly died.

