Coronavirus: Arriva adjusts bus services timetables

Arriva have amended their local bus service timetables from Monday in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

Arriva are taking the steps following an unprecedented challenge to their business caused by coronavirus.

They have had to adjust their business to the drastically reduced levels of demand whilst also trying to serve their customers as best they can whilst seeing an increased level of staff absence – and with more expected daily.

The company said there may be further adjustments in the coming days and weeks to reflect passenger demands and government advice.

Summary of changes

Note: Saturday service indicates the service will operate Monday to Saturday using the Saturday timetable.

Shrewsbury

– Route 1: Every 30 minutes (with a limited service between 1200 and 1400).

– Route 2: Saturday service

– Route 3: No service

– Route 8: Every 60 minutes (with a limited service between 1200 and 1400)

– Route 8a: No service

– Route 9: Saturday service

– Route 11: Every 30 minutes (with a limited service between 1200 and 1400)

– Route 12: No service

– Route 19: Saturday service

– Route 19a: Saturday service

– Route 20: Every 60 minutes (with a limited service between 1200 and 1400)

– Route 21: Every 60 minutes (with a limited service between 1200 and 1400)

– Route 23: Every 60 minutes (with a limited service between 1200 and 1400)

– Route 24: Every 30 minutes (with a limited service between 1200 and 1400)

– Route 25: Every 30 minutes (with a limited service between 1200 and 1400)

– Route 26: Every 60 minutes (with a limited service between 1200 and 1400)

– Route 27: Every 30 minutes (with a limited service between 1200 and 1400)

– Route 64: Saturday service

– Route 164: Saturday service

– Route 436: Saturday service

– Route 511: Saturday service

– Route 519: No service

– Route 524: No service

– Route 544: Saturday service

– Route 546: Saturday service

– Route 738: Normal service

– Route 740: Normal service

– Route x4: Every 60 minutes (with a limited service between 1200 and 1400)

– Route x5: No service



– Harlescott park and ride: normal service

– Meole Brace park and ride: normal service

– Oxon park and ride: normal service

Telford and Bridgnorth

– Route 8: Saturday service

– Route 9: Saturday service

– Route 14: Saturday service

– Route 14a: Saturday service

– Route 18: Saturday service

– Route 19: Saturday service

– Route 19a: Saturday service

– Route 101: Saturday service

– Route 113: Normal service

– Route 114: Normal service

– Route 115: Normal service

– Route 116: Normal service

– Route 297: Saturday service

Oswestry

– Route 2: Every 60 minutes

– Route 2a: Every 60 minutes

– Route 53: Infrequent service

– Route 54: No service

– Route 70: Every 60 minutes

– Route 70a: No service

– Route 71: No service

– Route 79a: No service

– Route 400 Saturday service

– Route 402: Saturday service

– Route 403: Saturday service

– Route 404: Saturday service

– Route 405: No service

– Route 449: No service

– Route 576: Saturday service

