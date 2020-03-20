Coronavirus: Telford & Wrekin Council offers two month council tax payment holiday for residents

Telford & Wrekin Council is offering all its residents a two month “holiday” from council tax payments to help them deal with any financial hardship caused by the coronavirus pandemic.



The move has been agreed by the Council’s Cabinet to help residents whose income has been affected by recent events.

Anyone can ask to suspend their council tax payments for April and May and instead begin payments from June, with the additional option to extend your instalment plan until March 2021 if you currently pay over 10 instalments.

Equally some people may wish to spread their payments over 12 instalments rather than 10.

Anyone wishing to take this council tax holiday, can do this 24/7 by completing this form.

If you aren’t online, you can call 01952 383838 (open weekdays 9am – 5pm).

If your financial circumstances have changed and you’re struggling to now pay your council tax bill, you can apply for help through our council tax reduction scheme www.telford.gov.uk/benefits or by calling 01952 383838 (9am -5pm weekdays).

There is a package of support available and the Council will do whatever we can to support people in these difficult times.

In addition, Telford & Wrekin Council can provide you with emergency assistance for things such as gas and electricity vouchers, food parcels or replacement white goods, by visiting www.telford.gov.uk/benefits or calling 01952 380400 (9am -5pm weekdays).

