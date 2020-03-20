Coronavirus: Telford & Wrekin Council offers support for communities and businesses

Telford & Wrekin Council has announced a raft of practical support to help local communities and businesses through the coronavirus outbreak.



This assistance is being offered to vulnerable residents who are self-isolating and in particular those who do not have family, friends of neighbours around to help.



Support is also being given to businesses struggling to access assistance or work their way through the various support packages put in place by the Government. This will include help with business rates, grants, statutory sick pay and Government loans.

Leader of the Council Shaun Davies said: “We all need to pull together and we’ll do our very best to help residents, communities and businesses through this.

“It is important for everyone to know that they can turn to us, whether it is an elderly person who needs help to pick up food or medication, or a business that is struggling as a result of the impact of the coronavirus.

“We are in unchartered waters here, but we want people to know they are not alone. It is important to remember this and for people to reach out for help if they need it. Businesses are being hit hard and we must support them too.”

Any resident, particularly the more vulnerable members of the community, who are in urgent need of assistance can request help online. Anyone who isn’t online, can call 01952 382030

Lines are open Monday to Friday 9am to 5pm and Saturday and Sunday 9am to 1pm. We will keep these times under review and expand if necessary

Information and help for businesses is available on the council’s dedicated online coronavirus pages. The dedicated helpline for businesses is 01952 383838, with lines open Monday to Friday 9am to 5pm.

The Council is writing to all residents and businesses with more information about the help and support being offered to them early next week.

Further details about how the council is helping everyone during the coronavirus is also available at www.telford.gov.uk/coronavirus

