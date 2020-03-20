4.4 C
Shropshire
Friday, March 20, 2020
Home News

Coronavirus: Shropshire Council closes libraries, leisure centres, museums and country parks

By Shropshire Live

To help reduce the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19), libraries, museums and country parks under Shropshire Council management have closed to the public.

Inside Shrewsbury Museum & Art Gallery

Leisure centres managed by Shropshire Council and by South Shropshire Leisure (Teme) will close from 5pm on Sunday.

The temporary closures will remain in place until further notice.

Museums and country parks

Shrewsbury Museum & Art Gallery
Shropshire Museums Collection Centre in Ludlow
Shrewsbury Castle
Much Wenlock Museum
Coleham Pumping Station
Shropshire Archives
Severn Valley Country Park Visitor Centre
The Bungalow at The Mere at Ellesmere

The annual re-opening of Acton Scott Historic Working Farm on 30 March 2020 will also be delayed until further notice.

Libraries

Shrewsbury
Oswestry
Bridgnorth
Whitchurch
Market Drayton
Ludlow
Bayston Hill
Church Stretton
Gobowen
Pontesbury
Wem
The Lantern, Shrewsbury
Much Wenlock

Community-managed libraries

Albrighton
Bishop’s Castle
Broseley
Cleobury Mortimer
Craven Arms
Highley
Ellesmere
Shifnal

Shropshire Council says it will be working, with partners, to support communities from a number of key library buildings as community co-ordination centres from Monday 30 March 2020.

Leisure centres

Managed by Shropshire Council:

Much Wenlock Leisure Centre
Idsall Sports Centre
Roman Road Sports Centre, Shrewsbury
Meole Brace Golf Course, Shrewsbury

Managed by South Shropshire Leisure (Teme):

Bishop’s Castle
Church Stretton
Cleobury Mortimer
Ludlow

Events, meeting and tickets

The closures mean that all events, meetings and group volunteering at the above sites will also be cancelled, to reduce social interaction and protect Shropshire residents.

To allow Shropshire Council to prioritise ticketholders for events in the immediate future between now and 31 May 2020 initially, the council is asking that ticketholders for events beyond this date do not contact them at this time, and await further advice in due course.

Ticketholders for events between Friday 20 March 2020 and Sunday 31 May 2020 are offered the following options:

Await further update where events can be rescheduled. Existing tickets will remain valid for rescheduled dates.

Request an account credit. Where possible, the council says it would be grateful if ticketholders committed to visit again and accept an account credit. Alternatively, a full refund is available.

Supporting Shropshire Live...
Shropshire Live
Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire with independent news and entertainment since 2009. Send us your news to interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095. For advertising information call Fiona on 01743 816 817.
- Advertising -

News

Featured Article

Quest Guardians

Quest Guardians – the Family company encouraging you to join their Family

Quest Guardians are currently looking for families in the Shropshire area to host international students.
Read Article

News

Coronavirus: Shropshire Council closes libraries, leisure centres, museums and country parks

To help reduce the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19), libraries, museums and country parks under Shropshire Council management are to close to the public from 5pm today.
Read Article

Coronavirus: Telford & Wrekin Council offers two month council tax payment holiday for residents

Telford & Wrekin Council is offering all its residents a two month “holiday” from council tax payments to help them deal with any financial hardship caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
Read Article

Coronavirus: Telford & Wrekin Council offers support for communities and businesses

Telford & Wrekin Council has announced a raft of practical support to help local communities and businesses through the coronavirus outbreak.
Read Article
Load more

Sport

Sport

Guests enjoying a previous Shropshire CCC annual hospitality day at Wrekin College

Shropshire County Cricket Club cancels annual hospitality event

Shropshire County Cricket Club has cancelled its annual Pure Telecom hospitality event, which was scheduled to take place in July.
Read Article
All smiles, Martyn Silcox (centre) with fellow volunteers working on the tyre wall at Triangle Bend, Loton Park Hill Climb

Season preparations take place at Loton Park Hill Climb

A working party at Loton Park Speed Hill Climb, near Shrewsbury have had a ‘tiring’ time as they prepare the county’s premier motorsport venue for the new season ahead.
Read Article
Ricky plant and players celebrate. Photo: Steve Brodie

Tigers double delight with championship title victory

Hexagon Telford Tigers took on Raiders in the NIHL National League at Telford Ice Rink.
Read Article
Load more

Business

- Advertising -

Business

Business as usual at Besblock as customer demand still high during crisis

While the Coronavirus crisis has caused many issues at businesses around the country, Shropshire-based concrete manufacturers Besblock say they’re as busy as ever.
Read Article
Telford College engineering students on a tour of the GKN manufacturing plant

GKN offers work placements to engineering students

Engineering students from Telford College visited one of the town’s largest manufacturing companies as part of a new industry placement collaboration.
Read Article
David Coull

Coverage Care offers lifeline to out of work restaurant staff

Coverage Care is offering employment opportunities for catering staff who have lost their jobs or may be facing uncertain circumstances amid the COVID-19 crisis.
Read Article
Load more

Features

Features

From left, Oswestry shop manager Debbie Woods, Winifred Lloyd, head of retail Ross Henderson, Jean Murray and director of care Becky Richardson

Shop volunteers celebrate 195 years’ service

Two friends who have jointly clocked up 50 years at a Shropshire community shop have been honoured for their commitment.
Read Article
Guy Rowland, the Victorian ‘policeman’, at Blists Hill

Shropshire’s Victorian ‘policeman’ in the line-up for national tourism award

A Shropshire Victorian singing policeman has been named as one of 10 finalists in Visit England’s annual Tourism Superstar competition.
Read Article
Quest Guardians

Quest Guardians – the Family company encouraging you to join their Family

Quest Guardians are currently looking for families in the Shropshire area to host international students.
Read Article
Load more

Entertainment

- Advertising -

Entertainment

The Alan Surtees Trust was established in memory of the co-founder and director of Shrewsbury Folk Festival

Folk performers urged to apply for grant funding

A trust that aims to support and help develop the careers of young folk performers is inviting applications for its 2020 round of funding.
Read Article
Shrewsbury's Wacky Races postponed until September

Coronavirus: Shrewsbury’s Wacky Races event postponed

Shrewsbury’s Wacky Races event, planned for May, has been postponed to a later date due to the Coronavirus pandemic.
Read Article
The Place in Telford

Coronavirus: The Place in Telford postpones theatre shows

Following the new Government advice, Telford & Wrekin Council has decided to close the theatre and postpone shows at The Place until the end of May.
Read Article
Load more

Taste

Taste

Students James Eadie and Max Dando with Head Chef Gavin Allen.

Student Chefs visit The Old Vicarage at Worfield to create tasting menu

Student Chefs from Shrewsbury Colleges Group took over the brasserie at The Old Vicarage at Worfield, near Bridgnorth.
Read Article
Janet and Russell Cooke, Owners of Kerry Vale Vineyard

Shropshire Vineyard under new ownership

After more than 10 years of award-winning wine production, Kerry Vale Vineyard has new owners after being sold by the Ferguson family.
Read Article
James Sherwin owner of Wild Shropshire

Wild Shropshire relocates to new restaurant in Whitchurch

Wild Shropshire has re-located to open up a brand new restaurant in Green End, Whitchurch.
Read Article
Load more
- Advertisment -

Weather

Shropshire
clear sky
4.4 ° C
5 °
3.3 °
88 %
5.1kmh
0 %
Sat
8 °
Sun
9 °
Mon
9 °
Tue
11 °
Wed
-0 °
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Featured Article

Latest Articles

- Advertisment -

Editor's Picks

© 2009 - 2020 Shropshire Live LLP