Coronavirus: Shropshire Council closes libraries, leisure centres, museums and country parks

To help reduce the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19), libraries, museums and country parks under Shropshire Council management have closed to the public.

Inside Shrewsbury Museum & Art Gallery

Leisure centres managed by Shropshire Council and by South Shropshire Leisure (Teme) will close from 5pm on Sunday.

The temporary closures will remain in place until further notice.

Museums and country parks

Shrewsbury Museum & Art Gallery

Shropshire Museums Collection Centre in Ludlow

Shrewsbury Castle

Much Wenlock Museum

Coleham Pumping Station

Shropshire Archives

Severn Valley Country Park Visitor Centre

The Bungalow at The Mere at Ellesmere



The annual re-opening of Acton Scott Historic Working Farm on 30 March 2020 will also be delayed until further notice.

Libraries

Shrewsbury

Oswestry

Bridgnorth

Whitchurch

Market Drayton

Ludlow

Bayston Hill

Church Stretton

Gobowen

Pontesbury

Wem

The Lantern, Shrewsbury

Much Wenlock

Community-managed libraries

Albrighton

Bishop’s Castle

Broseley

Cleobury Mortimer

Craven Arms

Highley

Ellesmere

Shifnal



Shropshire Council says it will be working, with partners, to support communities from a number of key library buildings as community co-ordination centres from Monday 30 March 2020.

Leisure centres

Managed by Shropshire Council:

Much Wenlock Leisure Centre

Idsall Sports Centre

Roman Road Sports Centre, Shrewsbury

Meole Brace Golf Course, Shrewsbury



Managed by South Shropshire Leisure (Teme):

Bishop’s Castle

Church Stretton

Cleobury Mortimer

Ludlow



Events, meeting and tickets

The closures mean that all events, meetings and group volunteering at the above sites will also be cancelled, to reduce social interaction and protect Shropshire residents.

To allow Shropshire Council to prioritise ticketholders for events in the immediate future between now and 31 May 2020 initially, the council is asking that ticketholders for events beyond this date do not contact them at this time, and await further advice in due course.

Ticketholders for events between Friday 20 March 2020 and Sunday 31 May 2020 are offered the following options:

Await further update where events can be rescheduled. Existing tickets will remain valid for rescheduled dates.

Request an account credit. Where possible, the council says it would be grateful if ticketholders committed to visit again and accept an account credit. Alternatively, a full refund is available.



Supporting Shropshire Live...