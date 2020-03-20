Coronavirus: Shropshire Council closes libraries, leisure centres, museums and country parks

To help reduce the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19), libraries, museums and country parks under Shropshire Council management have closed to the public.
Leisure centres managed by Shropshire Council and by South Shropshire Leisure (Teme) will close from 5pm on Sunday.
The temporary closures will remain in place until further notice.
Museums and country parks
Shrewsbury Museum & Art Gallery
Shropshire Museums Collection Centre in Ludlow
Shrewsbury Castle
Much Wenlock Museum
Coleham Pumping Station
Shropshire Archives
Severn Valley Country Park Visitor Centre
The Bungalow at The Mere at Ellesmere
The annual re-opening of Acton Scott Historic Working Farm on 30 March 2020 will also be delayed until further notice.
Libraries
Shrewsbury
Oswestry
Bridgnorth
Whitchurch
Market Drayton
Ludlow
Bayston Hill
Church Stretton
Gobowen
Pontesbury
Wem
The Lantern, Shrewsbury
Much Wenlock
Community-managed libraries
Albrighton
Bishop’s Castle
Broseley
Cleobury Mortimer
Craven Arms
Highley
Ellesmere
Shifnal
Shropshire Council says it will be working, with partners, to support communities from a number of key library buildings as community co-ordination centres from Monday 30 March 2020.
Leisure centres
Managed by Shropshire Council:
Much Wenlock Leisure Centre
Idsall Sports Centre
Roman Road Sports Centre, Shrewsbury
Meole Brace Golf Course, Shrewsbury
Managed by South Shropshire Leisure (Teme):
Bishop’s Castle
Church Stretton
Cleobury Mortimer
Ludlow
Events, meeting and tickets
The closures mean that all events, meetings and group volunteering at the above sites will also be cancelled, to reduce social interaction and protect Shropshire residents.
To allow Shropshire Council to prioritise ticketholders for events in the immediate future between now and 31 May 2020 initially, the council is asking that ticketholders for events beyond this date do not contact them at this time, and await further advice in due course.
Ticketholders for events between Friday 20 March 2020 and Sunday 31 May 2020 are offered the following options:
Await further update where events can be rescheduled. Existing tickets will remain valid for rescheduled dates.
Request an account credit. Where possible, the council says it would be grateful if ticketholders committed to visit again and accept an account credit. Alternatively, a full refund is available.