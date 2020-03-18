Man charged over burglary and theft of car in Bridgnorth

A man has been charged in connection with a burglary and vehicle theft in Bridgnorth.

Police were called to Hazeldine Way on Saturday 14 March to reports of a burglary and an attempted burglary on the same street.

A vehicle was stolen from one of the homes and was later found in Birmingham.

Sean Marsten was charged with the burglary of a dwelling, attempted burglary of a dwelling, theft of a motor car and possession of an offensive weapon.

The 49-year-old appeared at Kidderminster Magistrates Court on Monday 16 March where he was remanded in custody.

