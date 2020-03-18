Firefighters rescue man following kitchen fire in St Georges, Telford

Firefighters rescued a man from a property in St Georges in Telford this afternoon following a fire in the kitchen involving unattended cooking.

Fire crews were called to the fire at a property in Freeston Avenue at around 5.11pm.

Three fire appliances were mobilised from Telford Central and Wellington with an operations officer.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used a covering and a hosereel jet to extinguish the fire. Smoke was cleared from the property using Positive Pressure Ventilation.

West Midlands Ambulance Service and West Mercia Police also attended.

Supporting Shropshire Live...