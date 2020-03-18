Coronavirus: Telford & Wrekin Council to temporarily close some facilities

Telford & Wrekin Council has today announced it is to temporarily close a number of its facilities to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The council said the closures were being made to protect residents, visitors and employees in the borough.

The following Telford & Wrekin facilities will close from 5pm on Friday 20 March:

All Leisure Centres: Abraham Darby Sports & Leisure Centre, Horsehay Village Golf Centre, Newport Swimming Pool, Oakengates Leisure Centre, Phoenix Sports Centre, Stirchley Sports Centre, Wellington Civic & Leisure Centre

– Telford Snowboard & Ski Centre

– The Visitor Centre, High Ropes, Disc & Adventure Golf at Telford Town Park

– Telford Ice Rink

– Libraries run by Telford & Wrekin Council at Madeley, Newport and Wellington as well our library facilities at Southwater One – the council is also recommending that partners who run community library facilities in the borough also close

– Telford Town park visitor centre (the town park remains open)

All the facilities closed will remain shut until the end of May when the council will review the decision

All pre-paid bookings will be refunded and all Direct Debit memberships and Swimming Lesson payments will be frozen for the duration of the closure. Any pre-paid memberships, for example annual gym memberships, will be extended free of charge to compensate for the period of closure.

The council says that customers who have existing direct debit or pre-paid memberships and bookings through Telford & Wrekin Leisure will be contacted. It is asked that customers do not contact the council directly as teams are going to extremely busy and unable to deal with individual enquiries.

The council is also be looking to offer a range of community support around libraries, making contact with customers to provide a bespoke service as much as we possibly can. Overdue book fines are suspended until further notice.

Events Postponed

Telford & Wrekin Council’s outdoor events programme is also suspended until the end of May.



These events include Spring into St George’s Day 19 April, VE Day celebrations on 8 May and Telford Balloon Fiesta due to take place on 9 & 10 May.

In addition, the council is also advising communities to review their planned events.

Orchard Live are still intending that their two outdoor concerts Jack Savoretti and Tom Jones go ahead as planned at the end of June. They will notify ticket holders directly should this change in the future. This is not a Telford & Wrekin Council event.

