Witness appeal following altercation and criminal damage in Dorrington

Police are appealing for witnesses following reports of criminal damage and assault at a public house in Dorrington near Shrewsbury.

Detectives are investigating the incident at the premises on Main Road, which took place at around 7.45pm on Friday 6 March.

They are appealing for any witnesses who may have seen an altercation between two men or anyone acting suspiciously.

A 45-year-old man was arrested at the scene and has since been charged with making threats to commit criminal damage.

Anyone who was in the area between 6.30pm and 8pm and may have information is urged to contact West Mercia police by calling quoting incident 732 of 6 March. Alternatively, information can be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

