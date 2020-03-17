Photos show amazing transformation of dog rescued in Albrighton by RSPCA

An emaciated dog found dumped at the side of a road in Albrighton just hours away from death has been transformed in RSPCA care and has now moved into her forever home.

A healthier looking Honey after being cared for at the RSPCA’s Gonsal Farm centre in Shrewsbury

The boxer cross-breed was found with all her bones protruding near woods off Cordy Lane, just off the A41, in Albrighton, Shropshire, on January 20 by a passerby.

They took the dog for emergency veterinary treatment and reported the matter to the RSPCA.

Inspector Jackie Hickman, who is leading the investigation to find who dumped the dog she named Honey, said she is delighted with her progress and the fact she has now been re-homed.

However she is still appealing for help to find the person responsible and the incident is being linked to another severely emaciated brindle mastiff-type dog who was dumped in the same area weeks later on February 25.

The RSPCA inspector who rescued her named her Honey after her sweet nature

Jackie said: “I named her Honey because of her sweet nature, she is such a lovely, friendly dog so how anyone could leave her in this state to die alone is beyond me.

“When she was found she was clearly emaciated and all her bones were protruding – she was hypothermic and if she wasn’t found at this time she could have died within a few hours.

“She was left to suffer all alone at the side of a road in a rural area on a really cold morning – it must have been terrifying for her.

“I rushed her for emergency treatment at the RSPCA’s Gonsal Farm centre in Shrewsbury and I am pleased to say thanks to the treatment she received and plenty of love and attention from staff at the centre she has been transformed.

“Honey was given a feeding plan and has now reached a healthy weight and even better she has now been adopted from the RSPCA by a lovely family.

“Honey was not microchipped so we are hoping someone might recognise her and identify her owner.

“We also believe this case is linked to another dog abandonment in the same area just weeks later and again are appealing for information to trace the owner of that dog.”

Anyone with information should call the RSPCA appeals line on 0300 123 8018

