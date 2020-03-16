Woman charged after 81-year-old is attacked and robbed in Telford

A Telford woman has been charged after an elderly woman was attacked and robbed of cash whilst walking in Madeley last Wednesday.

The 81-year-old was walking on a pathway behind Meadcroft when she was knocked to the floor and her money was stolen at around 11.20am.

The victim suffered facial injuries but did not require hospital treatment.

Police have charged a 38-year-old woman from Red Lake with robbery in connection with the offence. She is due to appear at Kidderminster Magistrates Court today.

