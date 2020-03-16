Midlands Air Ambulance Charity postpones Bik4Life Ride Out and Festival

Midlands Air Ambulance Charity has postponed its Bike4Life Ride Out and Festival which was due to take place next month.

The event which was set to take place on Sunday 26 April is one of several to be postponed including Walk4Life on 3 May and We’re A Knockout on 31 May.

Hanna Sebright, chief executive of Midlands Air Ambulance Charity, said: “Following recent Government directive to assist with the containment of Coronavirus, we have taken the necessary decision to postpone a number of our popular fundraising events in April and May, when the virus is forecast to be at its peak.

“These events include our Bik4Life Ride Out and Festival on 26th April, Walk4Life on 3rd May and We’re A Knockout on 31st May. At this present time, the remainder of our fundraising events in 2020 are going ahead as planned, but we would encouraging supporters to visit www.midlandsairambulance.com for further updates.

“During this health crisis, we are focusing on the provision of our front-line emergency medical service, ensuring the doctors and critical care paramedics can continue to treat some of the Midlands’ most critically ill and injured patients.

“At this challenging time, more than ever we rely on your ongoing support. Please continue to give to your local lifesaving Midlands Air Ambulance Charity so that we can continue to operate our fleet of helicopters and critical care cars. Visit our website for ways to support and follow our charity on social media.”

