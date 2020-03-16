Coronavirus: University Centre Shrewsbury closes

University Centre Shrewsbury has closed after a member of its community may have contracted COVID-19.

University Centre Shrewsbury in Frankwell. Photo: Google Street View

The University says it was informed on Sunday and has recommended students who live in student accommodation to return home if possible.

This person does not live in student accommodation and is now in self-isolation under the advice of local health care professionals.

Students will be taught and supported on-line until the term ends this Friday, an approach for which UCS has had recent experience after the flooding in Shrewsbury and which has been adopted by universities across the country in the light of the current position with coronavirus/COVID-19.

“Keeping our students, staff and visitors well and well looked after has always been and remains our primary concern,” said Professor Anna Sutton, Provost of UCS. “We will take all measures necessary to ensure their well-being during this extraordinary and unprecedented time.”

Students and staff are being advised to follow advice from public health advice should they exhibit any symptoms of the virus.

They are also advised to keep in touch with the University’s welfare team, as well as their tutors.

“Our thoughts at this time are with the affected person and their family,” said Professor Sutton. “We wish them a swift and full recovery.”

Last week, all forthcoming external events were cancelled along with all staff travel and external meetings being suspended.

