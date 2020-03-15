Over 2000 runners to take part in today’s Shrewsbury 10k

Over 2000 runners are expected to take part in today’s Mercedes-Benz of Shrewsbury 10k.

Shrewsbury 10k runners pass through Frankwell

The event began in 2016 with nearly 1,000 runners and has quickly grown with around 2,300 expected to take part today.

The 10k route starts at 9.30am this morning on High Street near The Square.

The race encompasses all levels of ability with professional chip timing, bespoke medals and technical T-shirts for all competitors. UKA rules and regulations with a AUKCM measured course.

A change to the course this year includes a loop through the grounds of Shrewsbury School. The school is setting up an official spectator hub at the half way point in the race. They are offering complimentary hot drinks and cakes for all spectators to create a carnival atmosphere for the runners.

ShrewsAbility Run

Ahead of the Shrewsbury 10k at 8.45am The ShrewsAbility Run will give an opportunity to people who would not otherwise be able to take part chance to participate in a 620m course starting and finishing in The Square.



Spectators are encouraged to line the course encouraging and cheering to give participants an experience of a lifetime.

Road Closures

A number of roads along the route will have no or restricted access for traffic between 7am and 1pm.



High Street, Mardol Head, Shoplatch, Bellstone, Barker Street, Bridge Street, Welsh Bridge, Frankwell, The Mount, Richmond Drive, Copthorne Road, New Street, Ashton Road, Canonbury, Kingsland Road, Longden Coleham, Coleham Head, English Bridge, St Julians Crescent, Victoria Avenue, Lower Claremont Bank and St Austins Street.

Car Parking

Those taking part in today’s event are recommended to park at Frankwell or Abbey Foregate both of which are a 5-10 minute walk from the start/finish. These car parks are currently free of charge on Sundays.

