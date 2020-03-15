Fire at house in Shrewsbury damages ground floor and outbuilding

Firefighters have dealt with a fire which damaged the ground floor and outbuilding of a property in Shrewsbury yesterday evening.

Three fire appliances were called to the fire which involved a two storey semi-detached property in Dutton Green at around 7.24pm.

Firefighters extinguished the fire using four breathing apparatus, two hose reel jets, one covering jet and positive pressure ventilation fan. Crews also carried out salvage of contents from the property.

Operations and fire investigation officers were in attendance with an investigation into the cause of the fire being carried out.

West Midlands Ambulance Service, West Mercia Police and the British Red Cross Fire and Emergency Support Service (FESS) were also at the incident.

Firefighters spent around two and a half hours at the property.

