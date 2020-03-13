6.9 C
Friday, March 13, 2020
Third case of coronavirus confirmed in Shropshire

By Chris Pritchard

A third case of the coronavirus has been confirmed in Shropshire this afternoon.

The first case was reported on Tuesday, an individual who had returned from Italy tested positive. A second case of coronavirus in Shropshire was reported on Wednesday the individual had also returned from Italy but is not linked to the first.

All three cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) are in the Shropshire Council local authority area. The latest case is not related to the previous two confirmed cases.

Rachel Robinson, Shropshire Council’s director of public health, said:

“We can confirm a third case has tested positive for COVID-19 within Shropshire Council local authority area. This is not linked to the first two cases.  As with the first two cases, this is a case in an adult who had returned from an infected area.

“We would also like to reassure the public that at this time (2.30pm on Friday 13 March 2020) there are no known cases of coronavirus in staff or pupils at any of our childcare or education settings.

“Should the situation change and there becomes a need for people to take additional measures to prevent the spreading of coronavirus, specific instructions will be disseminated widely, and available on the above-mentioned websites.

“Parents and carers can continue with their regular childcare arrangements until specifically told otherwise by the childcare provider or Public Health England.”

Risk raised from moderate to high

The Government yesterday announced that we are moving out of the contain phase and into delay, in response to the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

The UK Chief Medical Officers have now raised the risk to the UK from moderate to high.

Symptoms of coronavirus  

The most common symptoms of coronavirus (COVID-19) are recent onset of:

  • New continuous cough, and/or high temperature
  • High temperature

The NHS website has a list of common questions about the virus, how it is transmitted, and what you can do to prevent it spreading.

‘Stay at Home’ guidance

For most people, coronavirus (COVID-19) will be a mild infection. If you develop the above-mentioned symptoms, however mildly it is important to follow the Government’s stay at home guidance.

  • If you have symptoms of coronavirus infection (COVID-19), however mild, do not leave your home for 7 days from when your symptoms started.
  • This action will help protect others in your community while you are infectious
  • Plan ahead and ask others for help to ensure that you can successfully stay at home
  • Ask your employer, friends and family to help you get the things you need to stay at home
  • Stay at least 2 metres (about 3 steps) away from other people in your home if possible
  • Sleep alone, if possible
  • Wash your hands regularly for 20 seconds, each time using soap and water
  • Stay away from vulnerable individuals, such as the elderly and those with underlying health conditions, as much as possible
  • You do not need to call NHS 111 to go into self-isolation. If your symptoms worsen during home isolation or are no better after 7 days, contact NHS 111 online. If you have no Internet access, call NHS 111. For a medical emergency dial 999
Chris Pritchard
Chris Pritchard is Editor of Shropshire Live and lives in Shrewsbury. You can contact Chris by emailing chris.pritchard@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.
Quest Guardians

Coronvirus graphic

