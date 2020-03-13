Multicultural Women’s Day event recognises achievements of Telford’s Windrush ladies﻿

Over 200 women from all walks of life and backgrounds gathered together to celebrate International Women’s Day on Sunday 8 March.

The inaugural Multicultural International Women’s Day event was held at Hadley Community Centre in Telford to mark the achievements of the town’s women including those from South Asian, African, Caribbean, Chinese and Eastern European communities.

Awards were handed out to acknowledge the town’s Windrush ladies who came to the UK in the 1960s from the Caribbean to train as nurses, with many working over 50 years for the NHS.

The event was organised by Sherrel Fikeis, the West Mercia Police and Crime Ambassador for Telford and Wrekin.

Sherrel Fikeis said: “The event was a huge success. We would like to thank everyone who helped to make the event possible, including John Campion, the Police & Crime Commissioner for West Mercia, Bookers Wholesalers, Hadley Sikh Temple, Telford Cultural & Leisure Centre, members of the Caribbean community, Prem Decoration, The Church of Jesus Christ Latter-Day Saints, Telford African & Afro-Caribbean Resource Centre and the Polish community who gifted a flower for every lady.”

Local businesswoman, Julie Duhra, who was part of the committee which helped organise the event, added: “We’re looking forward to making this an annual event to acknowledge more ladies who are making a difference in their community daily.”

The awards were followed by entertainment from a steel drum band and Punjabi dancing with food from a range of nationalities.

