Shropshire
Friday, March 13, 2020
Multicultural Women’s Day event recognises achievements of Telford’s Windrush ladies﻿

By Shropshire Live

Over 200 women from all walks of life and backgrounds gathered together to celebrate International Women’s Day on Sunday 8 March.

The inaugural Multicultural International Women’s Day event was held at Hadley Community Centre in Telford to mark the achievements of the town’s women including those from South Asian, African, Caribbean, Chinese and Eastern European communities.

Awards were handed out to acknowledge the town’s Windrush ladies who came to the UK in the 1960s from the Caribbean to train as nurses, with many working over 50 years for the NHS.

The event was organised by  Sherrel Fikeis, the West Mercia Police and Crime Ambassador for Telford and Wrekin.

Sherrel Fikeis said: “The event was a huge success. We would like to thank everyone who helped to make the event possible, including John Campion, the Police & Crime Commissioner for West Mercia, Bookers Wholesalers, Hadley Sikh Temple, Telford Cultural & Leisure Centre, members of the Caribbean community, Prem Decoration, The Church of Jesus Christ Latter-Day Saints, Telford African & Afro-Caribbean Resource Centre and the Polish community who gifted a flower for every lady.”

Local businesswoman, Julie Duhra, who was part of the committee which helped organise the event, added: “We’re looking forward to making this an annual event to acknowledge more ladies who are making a difference in their community daily.”

The awards were followed by entertainment from a steel drum band and Punjabi dancing with food from a range of nationalities.

Shropshire Live
Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire with independent news and entertainment since 2009. Send us your news to interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095. For advertising information call Fiona on 01743 816 817.
