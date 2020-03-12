Telford Kids Festival postponed over coronavirus fears

Shropshire Kids Festival which was due to take place in Telford this April has been postponed in light of the global pandemic of Coronavirus (Covid-19).

Telford Kids Festival

The festival, organised by Shropshire Festivals, was due to be held on the 10th and 11th April 2020 at the Telford International Centre.

The decision was taken earlier today amid growing concerns of the virus’ spread. Shropshire Festivals owner, Beth Heath announced, “We are very sorry for any disappointment caused by delaying the festival, but we cannot ignore the rising cases of coronavirus in the UK, especially now there are confirmed cases within Shropshire. The safety of our visitors is of the upmost importance. With our Telford Kids Festival normally attracting up to 10,000 people over two days we feel this is the most sensible and responsible option available to us.”

All members of public who have already purchased tickets to the festival has been contacted directly via email and offered the option to defer their ticket purchase to the Shrewsbury Food Festival or Shropshire Kids Festival Shrewsbury later this year, or to Shropshire Kids Festival Telford in 2021.

Mrs Heath adds, “We don’t wish to fuel any undue panic, but with the safety of the public in mind, and particularly with so many children due to attend, we hope the public can support our decision.

“The effects of this virus outbreak are rippling through every industry, and we are certainly feeling its toll within the tourism sector. This postponement will cause us significant financial loss. However, we are optimistic that the rest of our 2020 events will go ahead as planned, and we will certainly be keeping abreast of the Government’s advice.”

Shropshire Kids Festival Telford will now take place on the 20th and 21st February 2021 at the Telford International Centre, which is during the schools’ half term.

