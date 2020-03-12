Man arrested after cars damaged in Coalbrookdale

A man has been arrested after cars were damaged in Coalbrookdale early this morning.

Around 4am police received a number of reports cars were being smashed in and around Darby Road.

A 47-year-old man has been arrested and is in police custody.

West Mercia Police say that patrols have been increased in the area to offer reassurance to local residents.

Enquiries are on-going and officers are appealing for witnesses.

Anyone with information should contact West Mercia Police on 101 quoting reference 56 120320 or alternatively information can be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

