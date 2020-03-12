Five arrested as police carry out warrant in Craven Arms

Police have made five arrests after carrying out a warrant in Craven Arms this morning.

The warrant was carried out in Craven Arms. Photo: West Mercia Police

One person was arrested on suspicion of possession of firearm, two people on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs, one person on suspicion possession of cannabis and one person on suspicion of theft offence.

Two caravans suspected stolen and BB guns were also seized.

Shropshire Detective Chief Inspector Mike Nally said: “My absolute priority is making our communities even safer and taking action against those who are causing the most harm and disruption.

“Today’s activity is the result of an on-going investigation and I hope demonstrates the zero tolerance we will take to those involved in organised crime, we will actively and robustly pursue those involved and take necessary action to prevent their criminality in our communities.

“Over the next few days patrols will be increased in the local area to offer reassurance to local residents and I would encourage anyone who is concerned to speak to an officer. Information we receive from local residents is absolutely crucial to help us take action and by working together with local communities we can all play a part to make the area even safer.”

The warrant forms part of West Mercia Police’s commitment to tackling serious and organised crime.

Supporting Shropshire Live...