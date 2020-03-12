Council welcomes Pant-Llanymynech bypass funding announcement

Shropshire Council has welcomed the announcement in yesterday’s Budget of funding to develop the Pant-Llanymynech Bypass scheme, which has been under consideration and review for over 20 years.

The scheme proposes a road bypass of the two villages on the A483 between Welshpool and Oswestry.

Shropshire Council says it will now work at speed with its partners to use the allocated funding for the scheme to further develop the possible bypass alignment and design matters, in order to deliver a compelling Outline Business Case to Government in due course.

Dependant on future funding allocations and a fully resolved and agreed design, the council would welcome the future delivery of this key enhancement to the cross border road network.

Shropshire Council has worked in partnership with Welsh Government and Midlands Connect for several years to promote the proposed bypass.

Steve Davenport, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for highways and transport, said:

“This is very welcome news. Transport barriers limit connectivity and growth in the area, contributing to lengthy journey times, significant safety concerns for network users and a negative impact on the wellbeing of both urban and rural Cross-Border communities. Reducing congestion, journey times and time spent in slow or stop-start traffic will also reduce carbon emissions, and this supports our drive to improve air quality and road safety.”

In 2018 Shropshire Council and Owen Paterson MP convened The Cross-Border Transport Study Group in partnership with the Department for Transport, Welsh Government, Midlands Connect, Highways England, The Marches LEP and the Growing Mid Wales Partnership. The resulting Cross-Border Strategy (published in 2020) brought these partners together to investigate the potential to improve connections between Wales and Shropshire.

The Strategy concludes that there is significant opportunity to support inclusive, rebalanced economic growth in Mid Wales and Shropshire. Some 13 interventions are highlighted in the Strategy across a range of modes that target the Cross-Border area’s transport challenges and opportunities. They consider a range of modes, support community safety and well-being as well as inclusive and rebalanced economic growth.

