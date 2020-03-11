9 C
Shropshire
Wednesday, March 11, 2020
Severn Hospice receives £21,000 donation

By Shropshire Live

Rotarians in Telford are celebrating national success after presenting a cheque for £21,000 to their headline charity.

Rotarian Max Clowes, chair of the Telford Tree of Light organising committee hands a cheque to Norma Ross, Severn Hospice director of income generation

The town’s four clubs came together for their Christmas Tree of Light campaign and raised £42,000 for local good causes – £21,000 of which has just been donated to Severn Hospice.

Since they started the annual appeal in 1996, the community has contributed £670,000 for worthy causes – making it the Rotary Club’s most successful tree nationally.

Severn Hospice, which cares for families living with incurable illness, is one of six local charities to benefit from the Rotarians’ continued support.

Peter Seaward, chair of the Rotary Clubs of Telford & District Trust Fund, said: “It’s been another successful year. An amazing 2,500 people sponsored 5,300 names, raising £42,000 shared between Severn Hospice and our other beneficiaries.

“We’ve been running the appeal for 24 years and in that time we’ve distributed £670,000 to local causes, making our appeal the most successful rotary tree in the country; naturally we’re very proud of this.”

Norma Ross, Severn Hospice director of income generation, said: “We’re really grateful and proud of the unique relationship we enjoy with our rotary clubs. Their commitment to raising funds for us is truly admirable.

“All donations regardless of size enable us to provide loving care to families at our buildings or in the comfort of their home. Thank you for your unwavering support; it helps us make a difference to the families in our care.”

Rotarian Max Clowes, chair of the Telford Tree of Light organising committee, said: “The Telford Tree of Light is as popular as ever thanks to the efforts of the four rotary clubs, support from businesses and donations from the public.”

“Without our sponsors we could not say every penny we collect from the public goes to the charities like Severn Hospice.”

Every year the rotary clubs of Ironbridge, Telford Centre, The Wrekin and Wellington come together to give people the opportunity to remember loved ones with names displayed in special Christmas trees around the area.

Shropshire Live
Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire with independent news and entertainment since 2009.
