9 C
Shropshire
Wednesday, March 11, 2020
Home News

Second case of coronavirus confirmed in Shropshire

By Chris Pritchard

A second person has been confirmed to have contracted Coronavirus in Shropshire.

The second case is not linked to the first case reported yesterday but is a resident within the Shropshire Council local authority area who also became infected whilst travelling in Italy.

Katie Spence, Deputy Director, Health Protection, Public Health England, West Midlands, said:

“Public Health England is contacting people who had close contact with the latest confirmed cases of COVID-19. The case is a resident within Shropshire Council local authority area who became infected whilst travelling in Italy.

“Close contacts will be given health advice about symptoms and emergency contact details to use if they become unwell in the 14 days after contact with the confirmed case. This tried and tested method will ensure we are able to minimise any risk to them and the wider public.”

Shropshire Council’s director of public health

Shropshire Council’s director of public health Rachel Robinson said:

“We can confirm a second case of confirmed COVID-19 within the Shropshire Council local authority area. This is not linked to the first case we confirmed yesterday. As with the first case, this is a case in an adult who had returned from an infected area.

“I’d like to reassure people that the risk to the general public remains low and Shropshire Council is working with health colleagues to do everything we can to stop the virus spreading and ensure the people of Shropshire are protected.

“Public Health England (PHE) are identifying and speaking to those who have been in close contact with the individual, and will follow up with any appropriate action. If you have not been contacted by Public Health England as a close contact of either of the two confirmed cases, you do not need to take any further action at this time.

“We have been working, and continue to work, closely with our PHE and NHS partners to do everything we can to help prevent the spread of the virus. However, as we continue to contact trace, we anticipate there may be a further increase in the number of cases.

Best prevention

“Good hygiene is the best prevention and there are some simple steps you can take to protect you and your family by washing your hands regularly and thoroughly, and if you cough, cover your mouth and nose with a tissue.

“If you have recently been to one of the affected areas and are feeling unwell, you should phone the NHS 111 helpline for further advice straight away – please don’t go to your doctor or a hospital. There’s lots of advice on how people can protect themselves online at www.nhs.uk/coronavirus.”

Supporting Shropshire Live...
Chris Pritchard
Chris Pritchard is Editor of Shropshire Live and lives in Shrewsbury. You can contact Chris by emailing chris.pritchard@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.
- Advertising -

News

Featured Article

Quest Guardians

Quest Guardians – the Family company encouraging you to join their Family

Quest Guardians are currently looking for families in the Shropshire area to host international students.
Read Article

News

Coronvirus graphic

Second case of coronavirus confirmed in Shropshire

A second person has been confirmed to have contracted Coronavirus in the Shropshire Council local authority area.
Read Article

Motorcyclist suffers significant injuries near Oswestry

A motorcyclist has suffered significant injuries following a collision with a car on the A5 near Oswestry.
Read Article
Old Oswestry hillfort

Campaigners braced for new Oswestry hillfort scheme

Campaigners say they are ready to fight on as plans for a 100-house estate in the near landscape of Old Oswestry hillfort have been withdrawn ahead of a new scheme bing submitted.
Read Article
Load more

Sport

Sport

Shropshire’s boys team at Edgbaston, back from left: Matt Lee (assistant captain), Matt Weaver, Roan Jones, Tom Loxley, Luke Henley (captain); front: Jacob Rogers, Tomas Cores Birch, Will Abbatt

Captains impressed with efforts of Shropshire teams in the LTA’s 18U County Cup

Both Shropshire teams underlined their potential with encouraging performances which impressed their captains at the LTA’S 18U County Cup.
Read Article
Competitors line up on the circuit. Photo: Roy Edwards

Bridgestone British Masters 2020 season to begin at Hawkstone Park motocross circuit

The Bridgestone British Masters is taking to the world-famous Hawkstone Park motocross circuit to kick-start it’s highly anticipated 2020 season.
Read Article

Tigers edge closer to title glory﻿

Hexagon Telford Tigers travelled to Leeds to face the bottom of the league Chiefs in a vital National League game.
Read Article
Load more

Business

- Advertising -

Business

David Hayward, Pure Telecom managing director

Pure Telecom shortlisted to retain national award

Shropshire firm Pure Telecom has been shortlisted in its bid to retain a prestigious national award.
Read Article
Rod Plummer and Simon Jeavons at Orlando Airport

Shoothill incorporate new USA based subsidiary

Shropshire-based software company Shoothill have incorporated a new USA based subsidiary, in order to extend much in-demand software services to the American market.
Read Article
John Merry, head of employment at Lanyon Bowdler

Coronavirus advice given to businesses at seminars

Business owners worrying about how to deal with staff absence due to the coronavirus outbreak are being invited to a seminar with employment law experts.
Read Article
Load more

Features

Features

Guy Rowland, the Victorian ‘policeman’, at Blists Hill

Shropshire’s Victorian ‘policeman’ in the line-up for national tourism award

A Shropshire Victorian singing policeman has been named as one of 10 finalists in Visit England’s annual Tourism Superstar competition.
Read Article
Quest Guardians

Quest Guardians – the Family company encouraging you to join their Family

Quest Guardians are currently looking for families in the Shropshire area to host international students.
Read Article
Shropshire Archives - Facebook

Shropshire Archives to hold behind the scenes event

Shropshire Archives holds a wealth of fascinating local information and this month is holding a special behind the scenes event.
Read Article
Load more

Entertainment

- Advertising -

Entertainment

Lilleshall Pantomime Group to entertain with Jack & The Beanstalk

The Lilleshall Pantomime Group's production of Jack & The Beanstalk takes to the stage this Friday.
Read Article
West Felton Carnival has been a staple in the village calendar for the last twenty-eight years

Carnival fever returns to West Felton

To celebrate two decades at the helm, West Felton’s Carnival committee have upped the ante for their annual event on Sunday 5 July.
Read Article
Inflata Nation will be taking over part of the former BHS store

Telford’s first-ever indoor inflatable theme park to open this month

Telford's first-ever indoor inflatable theme park its set to open its doors at Telford Shopping Centre later this month.
Read Article
Load more

Taste

Taste

Wardington’s Original Ludlow Gin. Photo: The Craft Gin Club

Craft Gin Club choose Ludlow Gin as favoured tipple for March

Award winning local artisan distiller, Wardington’s Original Ludlow Gin has been chosen as the Craft Gin Club’s ‘Gin of the Month’ for March 2020.
Read Article
Team members at the newly refurbished Burger King at Battlefield, Shrewsbury

Burger King reopens at Battlefield following half a million-pound refurbishment

Burger King at Battlefield in Shrewsbury has reopened today following a refurbishment costing around half a million pounds.
Read Article
Staff at the White Hart in Ironbridge

Flood-hit Ironbridge pub to re-open its doors after clean-up

A popular Ironbridge pub and restaurant has today re-opened its doors after an extensive clean-up operation following Shropshire’s recent heavy flooding.
Read Article
Load more
- Advertisment -

Weather

Shropshire
shower rain
9 ° C
11.1 °
7.2 °
81 %
6.2kmh
40 %
Wed
8 °
Thu
7 °
Fri
9 °
Sat
11 °
Sun
9 °
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Featured Article

Latest Articles

- Advertisment -

Editor's Picks

© 2009 - 2020 Shropshire Live LLP