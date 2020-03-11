Second case of coronavirus confirmed in Shropshire

A second person has been confirmed to have contracted Coronavirus in Shropshire.

The second case is not linked to the first case reported yesterday but is a resident within the Shropshire Council local authority area who also became infected whilst travelling in Italy.

Katie Spence, Deputy Director, Health Protection, Public Health England, West Midlands, said:

“Public Health England is contacting people who had close contact with the latest confirmed cases of COVID-19. The case is a resident within Shropshire Council local authority area who became infected whilst travelling in Italy.

“Close contacts will be given health advice about symptoms and emergency contact details to use if they become unwell in the 14 days after contact with the confirmed case. This tried and tested method will ensure we are able to minimise any risk to them and the wider public.”

Shropshire Council’s director of public health Rachel Robinson said:

“We can confirm a second case of confirmed COVID-19 within the Shropshire Council local authority area. This is not linked to the first case we confirmed yesterday. As with the first case, this is a case in an adult who had returned from an infected area.

“I’d like to reassure people that the risk to the general public remains low and Shropshire Council is working with health colleagues to do everything we can to stop the virus spreading and ensure the people of Shropshire are protected.

“Public Health England (PHE) are identifying and speaking to those who have been in close contact with the individual, and will follow up with any appropriate action. If you have not been contacted by Public Health England as a close contact of either of the two confirmed cases, you do not need to take any further action at this time.

“We have been working, and continue to work, closely with our PHE and NHS partners to do everything we can to help prevent the spread of the virus. However, as we continue to contact trace, we anticipate there may be a further increase in the number of cases.

Best prevention

“Good hygiene is the best prevention and there are some simple steps you can take to protect you and your family by washing your hands regularly and thoroughly, and if you cough, cover your mouth and nose with a tissue.

“If you have recently been to one of the affected areas and are feeling unwell, you should phone the NHS 111 helpline for further advice straight away – please don’t go to your doctor or a hospital. There’s lots of advice on how people can protect themselves online at www.nhs.uk/coronavirus.”

